Sundowns pulled away in style when impressive Jayden Adams pounced from close range after the ball that rebounded from a Galaxy defender fell on his path.
Sundowns effectively wrapped up this match as a contest when Rayners connected with Thapelo Morena’s cross four minutes after the restart for his brace.
Cardoso once again relied on depth of his squad as he made four changes to the team that beat Marumo Gallants 3-1 during the week, with February coming on Denis Onyango between the poles.
In defence he brought back Malibongwe Khoza in the place of Grant Kekana, Asekho Tiwani replaced Aubrey Modiba, while Aubaas was preferred for Mokoena.
For the second match in succession, Cardoso started with twin attackers Shalulile and Rayners, who were supported by Lucas Ribeiro and Adams. The move worked like a charm.
Visiting coach Adnan Beganovic did not tinker much with his team as he only made one change to the team that lost 3-2 to Stellenbosch on Tuesday, with Kamogelo Sebelebele coming on for Puso Dithejane.
Sundowns thrash 10-man TS Galaxy to increase gap at the top
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Given TS Galaxy’s propensity to give Mamelodi Sundowns headaches, this was supposed to be another stern examination for the Brazilians — but it turned into a one-sided romp.
They met shortly after Galaxy stunned Sundowns 1-0 in their first-round meeting in Mbombela early this month and projections were they were primed to register a league double. It was not to be for the visitors, however, as Sundowns flexed their considerable muscle and conjured up this polished 4-1 Betway Premiership win where they controlled the match and played delightful attacking football.
Sundowns started tentatively with unconvincing victories under coach Miguel Cardoso but they are finding their feet and this was a strong statement for their title credentials.
With this impressive win, they got sweet revenge for the earlier loss — but more importantly Sundowns have scored 18 goals from their last six league games.
Sundowns have maintained their 12-point lead at the top over Orlando Pirates, who beat Cape Town City in the earlier match on Saturday. The Buccaneers have three games in hand.
For the Rockets, it is back to the proverbial drawing board as they were outplayed by this Sundowns team that is peaking in time for the resumption of the Champions League.
It was a frantic opening 10 minutes where Sundowns took an early 2-0 lead through goals by Peter Shalulile and Iqraam Rayners before Sphiwe Mahlangu pulled one back.
There was more drama in the 26th minute when referee Abongile Tom sent Galaxy striker Victor Letsoalo for an early shower for a dangerous tackle on Bathusi Aubaas, who was replaced by Teboho Mokoena.
Sundowns got off to a good start when Shalulile scored in the first minute when he struck home from close range.
The Brazilians increased their lead five minutes later when Rayners punched the ball from close range after he received a pass from Marcello Allende despite pressure from defender Ndamane Khulumani.
The third goal arrived during the busy opening 10 minutes and the visitors got their name on the scoresheet through Mahlangu, who rounded Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February before putting the ball in the net.
