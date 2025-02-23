Soccer

Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to extend lead at the top to 11 points

23 February 2025 - 20:32 By Reuters
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring their second goal with Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister in the match against Man City.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Manchester City after talisman Mohamed Salah scored their first goal and set up Dominik Szoboszlai for the second as they went 11 points clear at the top on Sunday.

Arne Slot's side have 64 points from 27 matches ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. City are fourth on 44 as their early-season quest for a fifth consecutive title has unravelled into a chase for a Champions League berth.

Salah struck his league-leading 25th goal of the season in the 14th minute following a corner with a blistering shot from near the top of box that deflected off the outstretched foot of City defender Nathan Aké past goalkeeper Ederson.

Szoboszlai took advantage of City's atrocious defending to double the lead in the 37th. Salah found the unmarked Hungarian in the box for an easy pass into the net to the dismay of City fans, whose dismal mood was matched by the driving rain.

