Soccer

Sundowns captain Themba Zwane nearing return to action

23 February 2025 - 10:20
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is not far from making a return to action.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Inspirational Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is nearing a return to action. 

Zwane, 35, has been out since October when he was stretchered off the field with an Achilles injury during Bafana Bafana’s 1-1 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo in Brazzaville.

Zwane, who has started full training, recently vowed to work hard and regain his place in the Sundowns midfield where coach Miguel Cardoso has stars like Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro, Jayden Adams and Teboho Mokoena. 

After their dominant 4-1 Betway Premiership win over TS Galaxy at Lucas Moripe Stadium to maintain their 12-point lead at the top, Cardoso said Zwane and other injured players are making good progress.

“For sure Themba [Zwane] will recover in time, not only for the Fifa Club World Cup but to play before that,” said Cardoso. 

“We have expectations that he can recover together with Mothobi Mvala, Divine Lunga and Khuliso Mudau in different stages. He will come [back] much sooner than that.” 

Cardoso said when he has been passed fit to play competitive matches, the challenge for him is going to be performance. 

“Physical recovery to play football is one thing but the other thing is to perform and that is another step. He is able to train, but the more steps he needs to take ability to perform. 

“He can train with the team but is he able to play in games like this [against TS Galaxy], that is another thing. We have to prepare him for that. It is not the same as Mudau who stopped playing for one month or Divine who stopped for three weeks.

“He stopped playing for months and his process will take a little bit longer but he is working hard and that is what I am demanding from all of them. They are doing their best, they are taking care of their bodies and social lives to be able to cope and recover quicker.” 

