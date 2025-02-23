'We're don't rely on individuals,' says Riveiro as Bucs benefit from their bench in crucial win against City

Mabasa's goal, his fifth of the season in the league, cancelled out Hashim Domingo's early strike that City hoped to hang on to end a bad run which saw them coming to the Bucs match having won once, drawn once and lost three of their last five league matches.
“If you have a look what's coming in March and April 1, I think you'll find the answer (why he's rotating his team) there. The games will come thick and fast and we're going to compete every three days.
“We still have to play a lot of games away from home in the league. Nedbank (Cup, against SuperSport United in the last 8) we're playing away, Champions League on April 1 we have to be away.
“So, we're going to spend a lot of time on the road and that's an extra load for the players as well. Every match we're going to play is going to be a final for us because it is what it is. When you play to the limit, obviously usually when you go to a war you'll come back with some knocks, injuries and stuff.
“As you said it's important that while at the same time, we're losing some of our players because of injuries. In a big squad like ours, you're talking about 37 players. Usually this is the moment of the season when some of the players are going to the garage for reparation.
“As you said, Goodman today, some others are getting close. Bandile Shandu — it's been a while for him and it's really nice for all of us to see them on the field. If we do this, if we succeed in the end, it's going to because of the team. We have to do this as a team.
“We're not a team, this is based on individuals with the way we do things on the field — even though our individuals are shining, you know — within the structure and inside the structure — but we trust everyone who is involved.
“Like you said, today Goodman is coming back and is giving us a three points goal which is a beautiful story for him and for all of us as a group.”
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
The importance of the impact that can be made by fringe players came to the fore as Orlando Pirates came back from a goal down to beat Cape Town City 2-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to remain with a chance to fight Mamelodi Sundowns for the Betway Premiership title.
This was also acknowledged by Bucs coach Jose Riveiro whose substitutes Goodman Mosele, Mohao Nkota, Phillip Ndlondo and Siyabonga Ndlozi all helped to swing the game the Bucs way when Muhsin Ertugral's City came close to bag a double of league wins over Pirates.
Mosele, who replaced Makhehlene Makhaula early in the second half in his first match since returning with an injury from his loan spell at Chippa United, scored the 87th minute winner for the Buccaneers.
Nkota replaced the injured Patrick Maswanganyi whose influence was not bearing any fruit.
Within moments of his introduction the young Nkota squared beautifully for striker Tshegofatso Mabasa to slice in Bucs' equaliser in the 67th minute.
While happy with the win, the Bucs coach was however wishing they could have played the same number of games with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Following weekends' results Pirates are still trailing Sundowns by 12 points after the Brazilians brushed aside TS Galaxy 4-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium a few hours after Bucs had beaten City in Orlando on Saturday.
“We have the three games (in hand), but we have to capitalise in those games by getting points, otherwise it means nothing,” said Riveiro.
“So, I would have liked for all of us to have played the same number of games so that we really know where we are because right now it's a dangerous picture to see for all of us — to see that the top of the table is nine or ten or 12 points far from us when it's not totally real. There's still a possibility to get close, but we have to work hard to get close.
“But it can be something for the fans, not for us, but sometimes I look at the table ... I don't do it now. I used to look at the table in after four, five games maybe to see. But I'm not a person who is permanently doing the maths there. There's nothing for me to gain with that, but I wish we could play the same number of games. But there's nothing we can do right now; we're just trying to do our best.”
Pirates' next game will be away to Marumo Gallants in the Free State on Saturday.
