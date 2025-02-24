Liverpool’s Salah revels in his favourite season with win at Man City

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah continued to make the case that this is his greatest season ever as he broke records in their 2-0 Premier League win at Manchester City on Sunday and the talisman said the campaign was his personal favourite.

Salah scored Liverpool's first goal — his 25th in the league this term — and set up the second by Dominik Szoboszlai as they moved 11 points clear at the top, putting his name alongside a couple of more records in the process.

Among them Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to be involved in 40-plus goals in two different seasons, with 25 goals and 15 assists in this campaign after 32 goals and 10 assists in 2017-18.

“I don't know,” Salah said, when asked if he was playing at his best ever level. “It is opinion. Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now but I prefer now because [closing on] winning the league, helping the young players, is special.