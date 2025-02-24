Soccer

Liverpool’s Salah revels in his favourite season with win at Man City

Egyptian becomes first player in Premier League history to be involved in 40-plus goals in two different seasons

24 February 2025 - 10:37 By Lori Ewing
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's first goal with teammate Alexis Mac Allister in their Premier League match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sdunay.
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah continued to make the case that this is his greatest season ever as he broke records in their 2-0 Premier League win at Manchester City on Sunday and the talisman said the campaign was his personal favourite.

Salah scored Liverpool's first goal — his 25th in the league this term — and set up the second by Dominik Szoboszlai as they moved 11 points clear at the top, putting his name alongside a couple of more records in the process.

Among them Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to be involved in 40-plus goals in two different seasons, with 25 goals and 15 assists in this campaign after 32 goals and 10 assists in 2017-18.

“I don't know,” Salah said, when asked if he was playing at his best ever level. “It is opinion. Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now but I prefer now because [closing on] winning the league, helping the young players, is special.

“We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title.”

Salah only has four months left on his Liverpool contract, with no hint of an extension so far forthcoming from the club, but any potential distraction has not shown on the field.

His 241 goals in all competitions since joining Liverpool in 2017 have made him joint-third on the Anfield side's all-time list with Gordon Hodgson (1926-35). Ian Rush tops the club's scoring chart with 346 ahead of second-placed Roger Hunt (285).

Salah has now scored and assisted in 11 league matches this season, the most by a player in one campaign in Europe's big five leagues since Lionel Messi's 11 for Barcelona in 2014-15.

The 32-year-old's 16 away league goals is a joint-record in the competition's history with Kevin Phillips (1999-2000) and Harry Kane (2022-23).

Egypt forward Salah is a huge thorn in City boss Pep Guardiola's side.

He is the first player in Premier League history to score and assist in both games against the reigning champions in a season. His nine goals and six assists against Guardiola's teams are the most in the Spaniard's top-flight managerial career.

Salah's season is drawing praise from teammates and fans.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Liverpool boss Arne Slot said. “At the moment not many things seem difficult for Mo.”

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, now a pundit, said on the Sky Sports broadcast that Salah was in a “golden moment in his career where everything just feels easy for him. Today that was another beautiful performance.”

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson cracked a joke when asked about his teammate.

“I can't be bothered talking about [Salah] to be honest,” the Scot said with a laugh. “No, he's been unbelievable. Another goal and assist.

“His work rate going back the other way was unbelievable today. He is in a different world right now and playing out of his skin. We are very happy to have him, that's for sure.” 

Reuters

