PODCAST | Siboniso Gaxa alleges racism behind housing estate 'phone-tapping' saga

24 February 2025 - 15:41
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Siboniso Gaxa, former Bafana Bafana defender.
Siboniso Gaxa, former Bafana Bafana defender.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former soccer player turned lawyer Siboniso Gaxa believes a racist plot is behind efforts to force him off his housing estate, alleging his neighbours have tapped his phone.

Gaxa claimed his cognitive abilities were affected by radiation and frequencies emitted by his cellphone, which he believes is intentional interference and a criminal offence. He said whenever he answered his phone, he experienced strange headaches.

The former SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana right-back was speaking to decorated broadcaster Robert Marawa on his Marawa Sports Worldwide show.

“It's a racial thing — people have done a number of things within the estate where I live. I’ve filed a number of complaints to the estate. It's hectic, hey,” Gaxa said.

“I don’t know what I’ve done. I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m not a criminal, I’m scared of God and I try to do the right things.”

Listen to the conversation:

