Power outage dims Hunt’s 1,000th game as Arrows-SuperSport called off

24 February 2025 - 10:01
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
SuperSport United and Lamontville Golden Arrows players line up in guard of honour for SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt’s 1,000th match as a coach ahead of their Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday. The match ended up being abandoned due to a power outtage.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

A power outage dimmed SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt's special day as it forced their game against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium, his 1,000th as a coach in the Premier Soccer League, to be called off after the first half on Sunday.

The game was deadlocked at 1-1 when it was abandoned after the first 45 minutes.

SuperSport United had started the game well, stringing a few nice passes together and their dominance paid off as early as the fourth minute as Christian Saile struck from close range. Saile was teed-up by Brooklyn Poggenpoel, who neatly used his head to flick the ball for him to tap in.

Referee Siyabulela Nqunta halted play on the 22nd minute after the lights went out. Realising the issue, apparently due to load-shedding, was persisting, fourth official Luxolo Bhadi, in consultation with both coaches, allowed the play to resume after 10 minutes as the sun had not set yet. 

Arrows found the equaliser two minutes after the resumption through Velemseni Ndwandwe, who excellently used the inside of his boot from 12 yards out to beat Ricardo Goss after Siboniso Cele whipped in the cross.

As the game progressed, the sky darkened, making it a difficult for the players to see the ball. With the lights not returning the officials called the game off.

The league is expected to announce a new date for the fixture.

