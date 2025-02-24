Soccer

Sundowns coach Cardoso not fazed by Pirates’ games in hand

’We need to win games so we can have the points that allow us to win [the league] — but there’s a lot of games’

24 February 2025 - 11:44
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners is challenged by Marks Munyai of TS Galaxy in their Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners is challenged by Marks Munyai of TS Galaxy in their Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Image: BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says he has not paid attention to title rivals Orlando Pirates' schedule and is not concerned by the chasing Buccaneers having three games in hand in the Betway Premiership.

Cardoso, though, suggested being ahead in games could be advantageous to Downs as points on the board are better than points that still have to be earned.

Sundowns (48 points from 18 games) tightened their grip on top place, thrashing 10-man TS Galaxy 4-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. Iqraam Rayners netted a brace (seventh and 48th minutes) while Peter Shalulile (first minute) and Jayden Adams (38th) were also on target for the log leaders, who lead Pirates (36 from 15) by 12 points.

Sphiwe Mahlangu scored the Rockets' consolation goal (10th) as Victor Letsoalo was sent off in the 26th minute.

“I don't look at the schedule of Pirates, I don’t know [their situation exactly]. I know they [are] some games behind so they have to play these games at some time but I don’t know if we can win ours until then,'' Cardoso said.

“Eventually it can be an advantage [for Sundowns], but if we also lose points it will not be an advantage. So let’s wait and see.

“We got an advantage after their match [when Sundowns beat Pirates 4-1 two weeks ago] and two days after we lost those three points to Galaxy away. So we need to focus on our job.”

The Brazilians' coach stressed the importance of his team taking it one game at a time, suggesting he is not thinking about the Caf Champions League quarterfinal vs his old club Esperance Sportive de Tunis now. Sundowns meet Esperance at home on April 1 with the away leg on April 8.

“We need to continue to win games so we can, in the end, have the points that allow us to win [the league] — but there’s a lot of games. The other day someone was speaking about the draw of the Champions League and I laughed a lot and said, 'Please, don’t make me think about something that is so far away'.” 

Sundowns' next game is in the league against Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

SowetanLIVE 

READ MORE

Power outage dims Hunt’s 1,000th game as Arrows-SuperSport called off

The game was deadlocked at 1-1 when it was abandoned after the first 45 minutes
Sport
5 hours ago

Sundowns thrash 10-man TS Galaxy to increase gap at the top

Given TS Galaxy’s propensity to give Mamelodi Sundowns headaches, this was supposed to be another stern examination for the Brazilians — but it ...
Sport
1 day ago

'We don't rely on individuals,' says Riveiro as Bucs benefit from their bench in crucial win against City

The importance of the impact that can be made by fringe players came to the fore as Orlando Pirates came back from a goal down to beat Cape Town City ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns captain Themba Zwane nearing return to action

Inspirational Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is nearing a return to action.
Sport
1 day ago

Mosele comes off the bench to keep Pirates in title race

Goodman Mosele marked his comeback to Orlando Pirates’ line-up with a priceless late goal that kept alive the Sea Robbers’ hopes of challenging ...
Sport
1 day ago

It's 1,000 not out for genuine football man Gavin Hunt

It was 27 years ago but coach Gavin Hunt remembers it vividly like it happened yesterday.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mosele comes off the bench to keep Pirates in title race Soccer
  2. Monnapule Saleng named in Bafana squad Soccer
  3. Sundowns captain Themba Zwane nearing return to action Soccer
  4. Makeshift Banyana side beat Lesotho in international friendly Soccer
  5. It's 1,000 not out for genuine football man Gavin Hunt Soccer

Latest Videos

Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS
Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS