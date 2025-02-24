“We got an advantage after their match [when Sundowns beat Pirates 4-1 two weeks ago] and two days after we lost those three points to Galaxy away. So we need to focus on our job.”
Sundowns coach Cardoso not fazed by Pirates’ games in hand
’We need to win games so we can have the points that allow us to win [the league] — but there’s a lot of games’
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says he has not paid attention to title rivals Orlando Pirates' schedule and is not concerned by the chasing Buccaneers having three games in hand in the Betway Premiership.
Cardoso, though, suggested being ahead in games could be advantageous to Downs as points on the board are better than points that still have to be earned.
Sundowns (48 points from 18 games) tightened their grip on top place, thrashing 10-man TS Galaxy 4-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. Iqraam Rayners netted a brace (seventh and 48th minutes) while Peter Shalulile (first minute) and Jayden Adams (38th) were also on target for the log leaders, who lead Pirates (36 from 15) by 12 points.
Sphiwe Mahlangu scored the Rockets' consolation goal (10th) as Victor Letsoalo was sent off in the 26th minute.
“I don't look at the schedule of Pirates, I don’t know [their situation exactly]. I know they [are] some games behind so they have to play these games at some time but I don’t know if we can win ours until then,'' Cardoso said.
“Eventually it can be an advantage [for Sundowns], but if we also lose points it will not be an advantage. So let’s wait and see.
