Galatasaray accuse Mourinho of ‘racist statements’ after Istanbul derby

Galatasaray have accused Jose Mourinho of making “racist statements” and said they will initiate criminal proceedings against the Fenerbahçe manager over his comments after their 0-0 Super Lig draw on Monday.

While it was not clear which statements Galatasaray were referring to, Mourinho said the home side's bench had been “jumping like monkeys” and that the match would have been a disaster if a Turkish referee had been in charge.

Monday's game was refereed by Slovenian Slavko Vincic after both clubs requested a foreign official take charge.

Galatasaray said on X Mourinho had “persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people” since taking up his role in the league.

“Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric,” the club said.