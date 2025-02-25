Man United to cut jobs, bonuses and free lunches to restore profits

Manchester United will cut about 150-200 more jobs as part of an overhaul to return to profitability after five years of losses, the Premier League soccer club said on Monday.

The plan is in addition to 250 jobs removed last year, the club said.

The club has been restructuring and cutting costs since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took a 25% stake last year and took charge of soccer operations to try to revive its fortunes on the pitch.

In September, the 20-time English champions reported its fifth straight annual loss as it missed out on the lucrative European Champions League competition.

“We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue,” CEO Omar Berrada said in a statement.

The restructuring plan includes an end to free lunches for staff in the Old Trafford canteen to save more than £1m a year, a source close to the club told Reuters.