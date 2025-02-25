Soccer

Man United to cut jobs, bonuses and free lunches to restore profits

Job reductions in addition to 250 job cuts last year, club to limit charitable donations, source says

25 February 2025 - 19:01 By Yadarisa Shabong and Shashwat Awasthi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A general exterior view of signage on the Stretford End Stand at Old Trafford, home stadium of Manchester United.
A general exterior view of signage on the Stretford End Stand at Old Trafford, home stadium of Manchester United.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United will cut about 150-200 more jobs as part of an overhaul to return to profitability after five years of losses, the Premier League soccer club said on Monday.

The plan is in addition to 250 jobs removed last year, the club said.

The club has been restructuring and cutting costs since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took a 25% stake last year and took charge of soccer operations to try to revive its fortunes on the pitch.

In September, the 20-time English champions reported its fifth straight annual loss as it missed out on the lucrative European Champions League competition.

“We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue,” CEO Omar Berrada said in a statement.

The restructuring plan includes an end to free lunches for staff in the Old Trafford canteen to save more than £1m a year, a source close to the club told Reuters.

Some staff will move from Old Trafford to the new training facility at Carrington near Manchester and all the club's leadership will be based in Manchester, the source said.

Executive bonuses will be paid at a reduced rate this year and then transition to a revised scheme based more firmly on the club's football and financial performance, the source added.

The club's charitable donations will be focused on Manchester United Foundation and Manchester United Disabled Supporters' Association, the source said, and it is in talks with MUF about the level of its contribution.

The club will stop donations to other charitable causes, the source also said.

The foundation, which provides educational and community outreach programmes aimed at young people, raised 608,000 pounds from season ticket holders and online donations in 2023/24, according to its website.

Galatasaray accuse Mourinho of ‘racist statements’ after Istanbul derby

Fenerbahce manager said the home side’s bench had been ‘jumping like monkeys’
Sport
10 hours ago

“At the end of this process, we will have a more lean, agile and financially sustainable football club,” Berrada said.

Manchester United finished eighth in the league last season. The team now sits in 15th place in the Premier League.

Last week, Manchester United admitted challenges after reporting an adjusted net loss of £6.2m in the second quarter.

The shares, which have lost about 16% so far this year, were up 0.5% on Monday.

Ratcliffe's purchase of a $1.25 billion stake a year ago was met with excitement by fans but that enthusiasm has ebbed away over the past 12 months after a poor showing on the field. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Liverpool’s Salah revels in his favourite season with win at Man City

Egyptian becomes first player in Premier League history to be involved in 40-plus goals in two different seasons
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to extend lead at the top to 11 points

Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Manchester City after talisman Mohamed Salah scored their first goal ...
Sport
2 days ago

Man United earn comeback draw at Everton after VAR reprieve

Late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte helped Manchester United come from behind to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw at Everton in the Premier ...
Sport
3 days ago

Arsenal training with different players up front, not just Merino, says Arteta

Arsenal have been training with different players leading the line and not just midfielder Mikel Merino, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday as the ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Siboniso Gaxa alleges racism behind housing estate 'phone-tapping' ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns captain Themba Zwane nearing return to action Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Proteas Women become first senior SA team to reach a World ... Sport
  4. Power outage dims Hunt’s 1,000th game as Arrows-SuperSport called off Soccer
  5. Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to extend lead at the top to 11 points Soccer

Latest Videos

Mbalula announces KZN task team, demoting Duma and Mtolo
Siya Kolisi & Dr Rassie Erasmus Unveil NWU Residences