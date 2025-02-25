‘Mpiyakhe’ Vilakazi leaves ‘Phakimpi’ Zwane as a sole coach at AmaZulu
Former Kaizer Chiefs boss Zwane had some disagreements with his coaching colleague
AmaZulu have parted ways with one of their co-coaches, Vusumuzi “Mpiyakhe” Vilakazi.
The club announced on Tuesday Vilakazi has resigned because of personal matters.
However, TimesLIVE is informed co-coach Arthur “Phakimpi” Zwane was never in favour of co-coaching in the first place, and had Some disagreements with his colleague.
Vilakazi departs despite the due having managed to put the club in the top eight with some strong results.
𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧: AmaZulu FC announces the resignation of Co-Head Coach Vusi Vilakazi 👉🏾 https://t.co/q0VtZECcjn 📲#Isagila #HebeUsuthu #UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/wzfuE2dmnW— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) February 25, 2025
“In his letter of resignation Vilakazi referred to personal matters that require his urgent attention making it impossible for him to commit to his responsibilities at the club,” AmaZulu said.
Club president Sandile Zungu has accepted Vilakazi's request to be released.
“On behalf of the entire Usuthu family, players, technical and administrative personnel, supporters and board members we wish 'Mpiyakhe' [Vilakazi] all the best in his future endeavours,” Zungu said.
Vilakazi leaves Zwane as the sole head coach of AmaZulu going forward.
Usuthu return to Betway Premiership action when they host Cape Town City at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.