Soccer

‘Mpiyakhe’ Vilakazi leaves ‘Phakimpi’ Zwane as a sole coach at AmaZulu

Former Kaizer Chiefs boss Zwane had some disagreements with his coaching colleague

25 February 2025 - 17:02
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
AmaZulu co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi (left) and Arthur Zwane during a media open day at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on October 16 2024. Vilakazi has left the club.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

AmaZulu have parted ways with one of their co-coaches, Vusumuzi “Mpiyakhe” Vilakazi.

The club announced on Tuesday Vilakazi has resigned because of personal matters.

However, TimesLIVE is informed co-coach Arthur “Phakimpi” Zwane was never in favour of co-coaching in the first place, and had Some disagreements with his colleague.

Vilakazi departs despite the due having managed to put the club in the top eight with some strong results.

“In his letter of resignation Vilakazi referred to personal matters that require his urgent attention making it impossible for him to commit to his responsibilities at the club,” AmaZulu said.

Club president Sandile Zungu has accepted Vilakazi's request to be released.

“On behalf of the entire Usuthu family, players, technical and administrative personnel, supporters and board members we wish 'Mpiyakhe' [Vilakazi] all the best in his future endeavours,” Zungu said.

Vilakazi leaves Zwane as the sole head coach of AmaZulu going forward.

Usuthu return to Betway Premiership action when they host Cape Town City at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

