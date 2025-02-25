‘Mpiyakhe’ Vilakazi leaves ‘Phakimpi’ Zwane as a sole coach at AmaZulu

“In his letter of resignation Vilakazi referred to personal matters that require his urgent attention making it impossible for him to commit to his responsibilities at the club,” AmaZulu said.

Club president Sandile Zungu has accepted Vilakazi's request to be released.

“On behalf of the entire Usuthu family, players, technical and administrative personnel, supporters and board members we wish 'Mpiyakhe' [Vilakazi] all the best in his future endeavours,” Zungu said.

Vilakazi leaves Zwane as the sole head coach of AmaZulu going forward.

Usuthu return to Betway Premiership action when they host Cape Town City at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.