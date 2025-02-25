Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup, allowing Milford to meet Sekhukhune
PSL exco takes decision after meeting with tax-troubled KwaZulu-Natal club and curator
Royal AM have been removed from the Nedbank Cup so a crucial last 16 fixture can be played, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) said on Tuesday.
This is in response to Royal’s situation of not having played a match this year after being put under curatorship by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) over a reported R40m outstanding tax debt owed by owner Shauwn Mkhize.
The executive committee of the National Soccer League (NSL, for which the PSL is the official trading name) met Royal and the curator on Monday and it was agreed the club would not continue its Nedbank Cup campaign.
This means the last 16 fixture between Milford FC and Sekhukhune United will continue this weekend, the winners of which will meet Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinals.
“The NSL executive committee convened on Monday to consider further representations from the curator and management of Royal AM Football Club,” the PSL said.
PSL statement on developments concerning Royal AM Football Club. pic.twitter.com/NNI02k5KFp— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 25, 2025
“Having reviewed these representations, the exco, in concurrence with Royal AM and the curator, resolved that Royal will take no further part in the Nedbank Cup competition this season, in the interest of time.
“The Nedbank Cup fixture between Milford FC and Sekhukhune United has been scheduled for 3pm on Sunday at Princess Magogo Stadium [in KwaMashu, Durban].
“The league will confirm ticketing information in due course.”
The Milford-Sekhukhune fixture had not been played yet as Royal had been unable to fulfil their Nedbank last 32 game against Sekhukhune.
With the quarterfinal against Pirates looming, the PSL was under pressure to find a solution so the Nedbank Cup would not be further impaired.
Royal’s future in the top flight Betway Premiership is seriously threatened as the club, put under curatorship in November, has not played a competitive match since late December.