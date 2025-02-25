Soccer

‘Very intelligent’: Cardoso on the quality Jayden Adams adds to Sundowns

While the coach has rotated his squad, signing from Stellies has started Downs’ last five league matches

25 February 2025 - 09:06
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is impressed with midfielder Jayden Adams.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

He has made a rollicking start to his Mamelodi Sundowns career and if he continues at the current rate, Jayden Adams is going to be a vital cog in their assault for a record-extending eighth league championship. 

Sundowns return to Betway Premiership action on Wednesday when Adams is expected to play a crucial part in the visit to Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium again when they face Kaizer Chiefs at a sold-out Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. 

Questions were asked about where Adams would play in the star-studded Brazilians midfield when he was recruited from Stellenbosch FC last month, but he has impressed coach Miguel Cardoso. 

In six league appearances, Adams, 23, has two goals. He is yet to find the back of the net in two appearances in the Nedbank Cup but he has a chance to improve his statistics with Sundowns in the quarterfinals, where Bucs are set to meet SuperSport United. 

While the coach has rotated his squad, Adams has started Sundowns' last five league matches against SuperSport United (3-0 win to Downs), Orlando Pirates (4-1 win), twice against TS Galaxy (a 1-0 defeat and Saturday's 4-1 win) and Marumo Gallants (3-1 win) to show his importance to the system. 

“The role of a coach is to try to find the connections between the players so the whole system works. I believe a coach needs to create an organisation where the best players can express themselves,” Cardoso said. 

“It is about knowing who should be where and what to ask from each and every one of them so that their best appears on the pitch. We have quality players and Jayden is one of them. 

“He is happy with us and that has helped him settle down quickly. Given the way we play, he is able to do the things we want from him in terms of tasks. He is capable of doing many things, he is an interesting player in terms of understanding the game and he is very intelligent.” 

‘People go into a dark place of alcohol’: Thuso Phala advises footballers to plan for retirement

‘I'm not rich but you can still see I'm OK — I don’t have to be driving a BMW’
Sport
4 hours ago

Cardoso praised Adams for his ability to control the game as part of a talented Sundowns midfield that includes the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende and Lucas Ribeiro. 

“Sometimes he doesn't need to run too much, he knows how play the ball in the right spaces. He knows how to cope with different dimensions of the game and settle everyone so we have a better game.

“I have always believed that if you play better you win more. If you play in a competition, sometimes you can have a bad game and win, but in a championship you will probably get what you want if you regularly play better. 

“I always say defences win you championships and attackers win you matches. We should also cope and understand that and the better we play, we will have the results we desire.” 

Sundowns (48 points from 18 matches) lead the league with a 12-point gap from second-placed Orlando Pirates (36 from 15). Sekhukhune have had a strong season and are in third place (31 from 18).

