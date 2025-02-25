‘Very intelligent’: Cardoso on the quality Jayden Adams adds to Sundowns

He has made a rollicking start to his Mamelodi Sundowns career and if he continues at the current rate, Jayden Adams is going to be a vital cog in their assault for a record-extending eighth league championship.

Sundowns return to Betway Premiership action on Wednesday when Adams is expected to play a crucial part in the visit to Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium again when they face Kaizer Chiefs at a sold-out Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Questions were asked about where Adams would play in the star-studded Brazilians midfield when he was recruited from Stellenbosch FC last month, but he has impressed coach Miguel Cardoso.

In six league appearances, Adams, 23, has two goals. He is yet to find the back of the net in two appearances in the Nedbank Cup but he has a chance to improve his statistics with Sundowns in the quarterfinals, where Bucs are set to meet SuperSport United.