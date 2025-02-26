Ex-Fifa boss Blatter says he is victim of witch hunt ahead of new court hearing

Sepp Blatter, the former head of soccer's global governing body Fifa, is looking forward to clearing his name at a new court hearing into allegations he made corrupt payments to French footballing great Michel Platini.

Blatter, who was president of Fifa from 1998 to 2015, told Reuters on Tuesday he was innocent and the victim of a witch hunt ahead of the appeals hearing which starts on Monday.

The 88-year-old is due to appear in court in Switzerland alongside former France captain and manager Platini, once seen as his eventual successor at the top of world football.

Both were cleared in 2022 at a lower Swiss court after a seven-year investigation into a payment of 2-million Swiss francs (R41m), a decision contested by Swiss prosecutors.