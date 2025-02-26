The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has removed Royal AM from the Nedbank Cup to allow a crucial last 16 fixture to be played.
The club has not played a match this year after being put under curatorship by the SA Revenue Service over a reported R40m outstanding tax debt owed by owner Shauwn Mkhize.
The team hasn’t played since their 3-1 loss to TS Galaxy on December 29.
“The NSL executive committee convened on Monday to consider further representations from the curator and management of Royal AM Football Club,” the PSL said.
“Having reviewed these representations, the executive committee, in concurrence with Royal AM and the curator, resolved that Royal will take no further part in the Nedbank Cup competition this season in the interest of time.”
Royal's expulsion means the last 16 fixture between Milford FC and Sekhukhune United will be played on Sunday at Princess Magogo Stadium, the winners of which will meet Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinals.
The match had been held up because Royal's last 32 game against Sekhukhune could not be played.
POLL | How do you feel about Royal AM being removed from the Nedbank Cup?
Royal's expulsion means the last 16 fixture between Milford and Sekhukhune will be played on Sunday
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
