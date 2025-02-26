Sundowns extend lead at the top with dominant win over Sekhukhune
The Mamelodi Sundowns juggernaut keeps rolling on.
In their last-14 Betway Premiership matches, the Brazilians have only lost once and coach Miguel Cardoso is creating a ruthless machine which looks to be on its way to a record-extending eighth successive league championship.
With this 4-2 win over Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Sundowns have opened a 15-point lead at the top of the table — but second-placed Orlando Pirates have played four matches less.
Even more impressive about Sundowns, who host rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium, this is the third time in their last six matches they have scored four goals in a league match.
United remain third on the standings, but they may be overtaken by fourth-placed Polokwane City as they have a Nedbank Cup last-16 match against Milford FC on Sunday.
Sundowns' coach made three changes to the team that thrashed TS Galaxy 4-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium, with Grant Kekana and Aubrey Modiba coming on for Malibongwe Khoza and Asekho Tiwani.
In the midfield, Teboho Mokoena started ahead of strongman Bathusi Aubaas, who was injured in the win over TS Galaxy but has recovered as he was a second-half substitute in Polokwane.
For Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema, he went with his tried-and-tested side made of key players like goalkeeper Badra Sangare, Katlego Mohamme, Katlego Otladisa, Matlala Makgalwa and Shaune Mogaila.
Seema could not field playmaker Sipho Mbule, who is on loan from Sundowns and can’t play against his parent club, and had experienced campaigners like Daniel Cardoso, Linda Mntambo and Lesedi Kapinga on the bench.
The Brazilians opened the scoring after 16 minutes when exciting Jayden Adams delivered a delightful diagonal pass that landed in the path of Thapelo Morena in the box.
Morena, who played as goalkeeper during the closing stages of the win over TS Galaxy after Denis Onyango was given a red card, controlled the ball before beating Sangare.
Sekhukhune drew level after 34 minutes when February pushed Mogaila’s cross on the path of Otladisa, who reacted quickly to put the ball in the net before Morena recovered.
Sundowns regrouped after they conceded the equaliser and it did not take long before they retook their lead when Lucas Suarez headed home a well-taken corner by Marcelo Allende in the 38th minute.
Sundowns scored the insurance goal after 56 minute when Lucas Ribeiro pounced on a loose ball after Iqraam Rayners stumbled and fell under pressure from Sangare. This was Ribeiro’s 11th goal of the season as he continues to be in contention for the top scorer award.
Substitute Arthur Sales increased Sundowns’ lead by beating Sangare with a grass-cutting shot from just outside the box after he received a pass from Modiba.
Sundowns tried to play from the back but a combination of mistakes from January and Allende allowed Makgalwa to pull one back after 64 minutes — but it was not enough for them launch a comeback.
Besides the crucial three away points, this match saw the return of defender Khuliso Mudau, who has been out with injury. He replaced Morena at the start of the second half.