Soccer

SuperSport could face PSL DC over power failure

Match against Arrows being abandoned could lead to disciplinary measures due to absence of a generator

26 February 2025 - 11:39
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Lucas Moripe Stadium stands in darkness amid a power outage due to load-shedding that led to the Betway Premiership match between SuperSport United and Lamontville Golden Arrows on Sunday being abandoned.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United could find themselves in hot water with the PSL after their Betway Premiership match against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday was halted at halftime due to a power outage.

This is according to PSL COO Prof Ronnie Schloss, who said every club has a responsibility to ensure it has a backup generator at its home venue, something SuperSport failed to provide when their game was abandoned at 1-1 due to load-shedding.

This was the second time in two weeks where a game had to be stopped due to a power outage. Chippa United's 4-1 league win against Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium on February 5 was interrupted by a power failure. The match resumed the next day as per PSL regulations, which state that a power-interrupted match must be concluded within 48 hours.

The incident put a dampener on what would have been SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt's milestone 1,000th Premier Soccer League game.

The abandoned match could lead to a PSL disciplinary committee charge for the Pretoria club due to the absence of a generator.

“There was load-shedding and the lights came on and off a few times. There is no generator at the stadium,” Schloss said.

“Stadiums are supposed to have generators. It is compulsory in terms of our rules. This matter will be referred to the DC and the DC will decide what is going to happen.

“The compliance manual is clear that every stadium that has a club that plays there must have a generator because we can't rely on just Eskom.”

“If there is no generator at the stadiums, the clubs must rent one or try to get the municipality to install one. That's what happens throughout the country.

“The municipalities have installed generators at clubs' stadiums. If I look at KwaZulu-Natal, I think every stadium has a generator. In Cape Town, every stadium has a generator.”

Matsatsantsa a Pitori did not want to comment on whether they will have a backup generator installed for their future home matches.

If found guilty, the match could be awarded to Arrows as a walkover, meaning coach Hunt's 1,000th game would be deemed a defeat.

