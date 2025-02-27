Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kekana and Majoro on big Sundowns-Chiefs clash

Former players who have fallen on hard times, Downs’ domination of SA football and Chiefs’ battles under Nabi also discussed

27 February 2025
In the 55th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana and Kaizer Chiefs striker Lehlohonolo Majoro.

Mpanza leads a discussion on what to expect in Saturday's sold-out Betway Premiership clash between Sundowns and Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville (3.30pm). 

Over the past few weeks, there has been much attention on former players who have fallen on hard times and Kekana and Majoro also spoke about how they transitioned from playing competitive football to retirement. 

Based on their experience playing professional football for more than two decades combined, the duo spoke about the importance of teams having a good senior leadership group to guide young players. 

Kekana spoke about how Sundowns will continue to dominate South African football. Former striker Majoro said Chiefs are in a rebuilding phase and supporters should be patient with coach Nasreddine Nabi. 

