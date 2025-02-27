‘He is a clever man’: Sundowns coach Cardoso on Chiefs counterpart Nabi

Mamelodi Sundowns will meet a rested Kaizer Chiefs during their huge Betway Premiership encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgevile on Saturday (3.30pm).

The last time Amakhosi were in action was when they were walloped 4-1 by SuperSport United on Tuesday last week at FNB Stadium and since them the Brazilians have played three league matches.

While Chiefs were idling, Sundowns convincingly beat Marumo Gallants, TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune United in a period of eight days where they scored an impressive 11 goals.

These recent wins by convincing margins margin have left Downs enjoying a 15-point lead ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have played four matches less.