Soccer

‘He is a clever man’: Sundowns coach Cardoso on Chiefs counterpart Nabi

‘If you give 100% you can win everything and if you give 99% you can lose everything’

27 February 2025 - 18:44
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says they are not favourites for their Betway Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns will meet a rested Kaizer Chiefs during their huge Betway Premiership encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgevile on Saturday (3.30pm). 

The last time Amakhosi were in action was when they were walloped 4-1 by SuperSport United on Tuesday last week at FNB Stadium and since them the Brazilians have played three league matches. 

While Chiefs were idling, Sundowns convincingly beat Marumo Gallants, TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune United in a period of eight days where they scored an impressive 11 goals. 

These recent wins by convincing margins margin have left Downs enjoying a 15-point lead ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have played four matches less. 

Cardoso said he is not sure if Chiefs’ lack of action will benefit them or not in Saturday’s clash, where a win would see the Brazilians increase their lead to 18 points before Pirates take on Gallants in the late kickoff on the same day in Bloemfontein. 

“I don’t know what they have been doing during this period, I cannot say whether it was good or bad [for them],” Downs' coach said. 

“What I know is that their coach always works hard to develop his team. He knows what he has ahead of him, the responsibility of his club — he is a clever man and he is a quality coach. 

“In the last days of this period leading up to our match, he will worry about us but before that he only worried about himself and how he is going to get the team better.” 

