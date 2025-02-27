Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs have to use big team status against Sundowns: Frosler

‘We've got a big support base, so we want to make them happy by putting in a good performance’

27 February 2025 - 11:41
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs defrender Reeve Frosler. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler is confident his team can hold their own against an awesomely dominant Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, asserting Amakhosi are too big a club to play with fear.

In-form Sundowns, who are well-placed to win their eighth league title on the trot, host Chiefs at a sold-out Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

The Brazilians have an imposing 15-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates, though Bucs have four games in hand. The last time Downs met a big three team, they swept in-form Pirates aside 4-1 at ; so battling, eighth-placed Chiefs would seem to have reason to approach Saturday's match with trepidation.

Frosler, though, said Amakhosi would be better advised to to assert themselves as a team of stature. 

“Sundowns are a big team and they've been doing well but we are also a big team, so we'll approach the game with a very good mentality that will show we're also a big team with courage,” Frosler said.

Frosler views the game as a chance for Chiefs make their supporters happy, especially after disappointing them by losing 4-1 at home to SuperSport United in their last outing last week. The 27-year-old right-back said Amakhosi have put the Matsatsantsa defeat behind them.

“Playing Sundowns is always a big occasion for everyone. For us, we've got a big following, a big support base, so we want to make them happy by putting in a good performance, knowing that will increase our chances of winning the game,” Frosler said.

“It's never easy losing any game; be it 1-0, be it 2-0, be it 4-1, it's never easy. But we accepted that we lost that game [against SuperSport]. Now the important thing is to never look back but focus on our next game against Sundowns.”

Many obesrvors will be out to watch how Chiefs' shaky defence fares against Downs' at times unplayable Brazilian forward Lucas Ribeiro on Saturday. Frosler said Amakhosi will not be focusing on individuals.

Peer pressure, girls, loss of form: ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena on Relebohile Mofokeng’s greatest foes

‘We didn’t have social media and inboxes during my time ... you can imagine how many messages he is getting’
Sport
8 hours ago

“We respect they have good individuals but our focus will be on the team as a whole. We can't really plan around one player [Ribeiro].

“We also have some good players in our team and I'd like to believe they won't be focusing on those individuals but they'll plan for Kaizer Chiefs as a unit.”

Sundowns have 51 points from 19 games and on form again seem capable of setting a new points record this campaign after breaking their own 71-point mark (2015-16) with 73 last campaign.

Chiefs have battled to find form and consistency in a rebuilding season under 57-year-old Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi and have just 25 points from 18 games, less than half of Downs' total.

Weekend's Betway Premiership fixtures

Friday:

  • Stellenbosch FC v Polokwane City, Danie Craven Stadium (7.30pm)

Saturday:

  • Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs, Lucas Moripe Stadium (3.30pm)
  • Magesi FC v SuperSport United, Seshego Stadium (3.30pm)
  • TS Galaxy v Lamontville Golden Arrows, Mbombela Stadium (5.30pm)
  • Marumo Gallants v Orlando Pirates, Free State Stadium (5.45pm)
  • Richards Bay FC v Chippa United, King Zwelithini Stadium (8pm)

Sunday:

  • AmaZulu v Cape Town City, King Zwelithini Stadium (3.30pm)

SowetanLIVE

