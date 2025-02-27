Cardoso is also happy with the progress of defender Lucas Suarez.
Ronwen Williams still in doubt for Sundowns’ big clash with Chiefs
Khuliso Mudau makes return in Brazilians’ commanding win over Sekhukhune
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is a major doubt for their sold-out Betway Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
The Bafana Bafana captain has missed the past four matches for Sundowns in all competitions against Mpheni Home Defenders, Marumo Gallants, TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune United because of injury.
Denis Onyango was in goals against Home Defenders and got a red card against Gallants to open the door for Jody February to take over against TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune.
“Regarding Ronwen, we don’t know when he will be back.” said Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso after their commanding 4-2 win over Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Brazilians increased their lead to 15 points over second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have played four fewer games.
“We hope he is back quickly. I am waiting for a report from the medical department on his progress. We hope he comes back as quick as possible,” Cardoso said on the prognosis for Williams.
While Cardoso is unsure of the Downs captain’s return, he welcomed back key defender Khuliso Mudau, who played his first match against Gallants since Sundowns' 2-1 win over Magesi FC in January.
“I am happy he [Mudau] is back, it is a good sign that he is healthy, we need our players healthy so they can help the team.”
Cardoso is also happy with the progress of defender Lucas Suarez.
“It is not easy for centrebacks because we have a lot of options, but Lucas has been doing well. The style of football is not the same as what he was used to in South America or Argentina.
“Here there are too many long balls, but he is coping with it and we need to manage him in the right way so he is always available for us.”
There is no time to rest for the Brazilians as they turn their attention to a well-rested Chiefs, who last played on Tuesday last week.
“I am not happy we have this schedule. This is not normal because we are going to play at [3.30pm] on Saturday afternoon when we could have played on Sunday or at night.
“We have to cope but as a coach and human being, I am worried about the condition of the players in terms of managing injuries.”
