Slot sees no glimmer of a EPL title yet for Liverpool, even with 13-point gap

If the joyous fans at Anfield on Wednesday celebrated as if they were witnessing a Premier League title in the making, neither Liverpool boss Arne Slot nor his players were getting carried away in what has been an outstanding season, but is far from over.

The league leaders climbed 13 points clear at the top of the league table with their 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in driving rain that could not dampen the celebratory mood of fans.

When asked when he might see a glimmer of light, however, Slot said: “Indeed, it's still a long way to go, 10 games, and we have the (League Cup) final of course and two very important games against Paris St Germain, so we're not focused on the long term.

“And now I think the players have two days off, so Saturday, we go back and focus on Paris St Germain more than we focus on the league table in the Premier League.”

Liverpool, who topped the Champions League table after the eight-game league phase, head to Paris to play PSG in the first leg of their last-16 tie next Wednesday.