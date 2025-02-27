Slot sees no glimmer of a EPL title yet for Liverpool, even with 13-point gap
Reds get win at Newcastle, Arsenal held by Forest, Man City’s Haaland scores only goal at Spurs
If the joyous fans at Anfield on Wednesday celebrated as if they were witnessing a Premier League title in the making, neither Liverpool boss Arne Slot nor his players were getting carried away in what has been an outstanding season, but is far from over.
The league leaders climbed 13 points clear at the top of the league table with their 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in driving rain that could not dampen the celebratory mood of fans.
When asked when he might see a glimmer of light, however, Slot said: “Indeed, it's still a long way to go, 10 games, and we have the (League Cup) final of course and two very important games against Paris St Germain, so we're not focused on the long term.
“And now I think the players have two days off, so Saturday, we go back and focus on Paris St Germain more than we focus on the league table in the Premier League.”
Liverpool, who topped the Champions League table after the eight-game league phase, head to Paris to play PSG in the first leg of their last-16 tie next Wednesday.
Slot's men have been a picture of consistency, undefeated in 27 of their 28 league matches this season. Wednesday's victory was their 32nd in 43 games across all competitions, the most victories by a team in one of Europe's top five leagues.
Their win over Newcastle came courtesy of goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, and Szoboszlai agreed with Slot that there was no room for breathing easy yet.
“After mathematically they [Arsenal] do not have any chance to get us,” the midfielder said. “We're really happy that we are 13 points clear but we just focus on ourselves. We have Champions League coming up so we have to focus on that too. We are looking forward to staying at the top of the table.”
Asked about the chance to hoist several trophies this season, the Hungarian was hesitant to say much.
“When I came to Liverpool I wanted to win everything in my first season. So I don't like to talk about it,” Szoboszlai said. “First we have a Champions League game to prepare and then a Premier League game and then we have a cup final against a really tough team [League Cup final on March 16 v Newcastle].
“We have to be ready and focus first on Champions League and then the final after that.”
Despite his misgivings, if the past weekend's results appeared to give Liverpool one hand on the trophy, Wednesday night's made Slot's team now seem unstoppable.
Szoboszlai struck in the 11th minute when Luis Diaz cut the ball back for the Hungarian whose shot beat Nick Pope.
Mac Allister doubled the home side's lead in the 63rd after Mohamed Salah picked him out.
Liverpool have come through a testing run of fixtures with a draw away at Aston Villa followed by wins against Manchester City and now Newcastle and only a calamitous slump can deny the club a 20th English league title.
“I think the desire to win trophies is driving us on,” Mac Allister said. “We know that this season we maybe have the opportunity to win some, so we are really happy to work really hard and hopefully we can keep on going.”
Arsenal's defeat by West Ham at the weekend knocked the stuffing out of the London club and while manager Mikel Arteta vowed not to give up the chase, a 0-0 draw at Forest was another nail in the coffin of their title dream.
Liverpool have 67 points from 28 games with Arsenal on 54, albeit having one game in hand. Forest have 48 points.
Manchester City climbed back into the top four as Erling Haaland scored the only goal at Tottenham Hotspur.
Haaland slotted in from close range in the 12th minute to become only the second player to score at least 20 goals in his first three Premier League campaigns.
The other player to manage that feat was Ruud van Nistelrooy for Manchester United from 2001-02 to 2003-04.
Manchester United were involved in a thriller against struggling Ipswich Town, eventually winning 3-2 with a Harry Maguire goal despite being down to 10 men.
A dreadful defensive mix-up gifted Ipswich an early lead through Jaden Philogene.
United turned the match on its head though as an own goal by Ipswich captain Sam Morsy and Matthijs de Ligt's close-range finish put the hosts in front after 26 minutes.
Patrick Dorgu was sent off two minutes before the break for a late lunge on Omari Hutchinson and Philogene scored again to send third-from-bottom Ipswich in level.
But United's 10 men took the points as Maguire popped up to send Ipswich deeper into relegation trouble.
“Today, I'm not frustrated,” United boss Ruben Amorim said. “We controlled the game and since the first minute I felt the players were trying to play and we managed to score two goals.”
United are 14th with 33 points while Ipswich are five points from the safety zone after a sixth defeat in seven games.
Reuters