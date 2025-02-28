Soccer

PSL confirms dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

28 February 2025 - 12:14
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates and Siphesihle Ndlovu of SuperSport United will be up against each other in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal in Polokwane next weekend.
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

SuperSport United will play their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against defending champions Orlando Pirates at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane next Saturday. 

This was confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) when it confirmed dates, venues and kickoff times for matches scheduled for next weekend. 

Stellenbosch will host Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (6pm) and Saturday’s action will conclude at 8pm with Mamelodi Sundowns hosting the winner of the Milford FC and Sekhukhune United match at Lucas Moripe Stadium. 

The quarterfinals will conclude on Sunday when Durban City take on Marumo Gallants at Chatworth Stadium at 3pm. 

