Cardoso and Nabi name strong squads for crunch Sundowns-Chiefs clash

01 March 2025 - 14:50 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT LUCAS MORIPE STADIUM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Malibongwe Khoza and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Mmodi will be up against each other in their Betway Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Image: Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Nasreddine Nabi went with largely tried and tested teams for their crunch Betway Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. 

Cardoso picked a team with Jody February between the sticks and Malibongwe Khoza, Lucas Suarez, Khuliso Mudau and Asekho Tiwani in defence. 

In the midfield, the job was given to Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Lucas Ribeiro and Marcelo Allende with Iqraam Rayners and Peter Shalulile as twin strikers. 

Nabi also went with a balanced team that has Bruce Bvuma in goals and his defence was marshalled by Inácio Miguel, Edmilson Dove, Rushwin Dortely and Reeve Frosler. 

In the midfield, Nabi showed faith in Yusuf Maart, Thabo Cele, Mduduzi Shabalala, Pule Mmodi and Glody Lilepo with Tashreeq Morris the lone striker upfront. 

Sundowns are overwhelming favourites because they are on a three-match winning streak in the league where they have scored 11 and conceded four goals. 

For Chiefs, things have not gone smoothly as they have blown hot and cold since the start of the season and they go into this sold-out match on the back of a heavy 4-1 league loss to SuperSport United last week. 

Teams 

Sundowns: February, Khoza, Suarez, Mudau, Tiwani, Mokoena, Adams, Ribeiro, Allende, Rayners, Shalulile

Chiefs: Bvuma, Dove, Frosler, Miguel, Dortely, Maart, Cele, Shabalala, Mmodi, Lilepo Morris

