In the midfield, Nabi showed faith in Yusuf Maart, Thabo Cele, Mduduzi Shabalala, Pule Mmodi and Glody Lilepo with Tashreeq Morris the lone striker upfront.
Sundowns are overwhelming favourites because they are on a three-match winning streak in the league where they have scored 11 and conceded four goals.
For Chiefs, things have not gone smoothly as they have blown hot and cold since the start of the season and they go into this sold-out match on the back of a heavy 4-1 league loss to SuperSport United last week.
Teams
Sundowns: February, Khoza, Suarez, Mudau, Tiwani, Mokoena, Adams, Ribeiro, Allende, Rayners, Shalulile
Chiefs: Bvuma, Dove, Frosler, Miguel, Dortely, Maart, Cele, Shabalala, Mmodi, Lilepo Morris
Cardoso and Nabi name strong squads for crunch Sundowns-Chiefs clash
Image: Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Nasreddine Nabi went with largely tried and tested teams for their crunch Betway Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Cardoso picked a team with Jody February between the sticks and Malibongwe Khoza, Lucas Suarez, Khuliso Mudau and Asekho Tiwani in defence.
In the midfield, the job was given to Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Lucas Ribeiro and Marcelo Allende with Iqraam Rayners and Peter Shalulile as twin strikers.
Nabi also went with a balanced team that has Bruce Bvuma in goals and his defence was marshalled by Inácio Miguel, Edmilson Dove, Rushwin Dortely and Reeve Frosler.
In the midfield, Nabi showed faith in Yusuf Maart, Thabo Cele, Mduduzi Shabalala, Pule Mmodi and Glody Lilepo with Tashreeq Morris the lone striker upfront.
Sundowns are overwhelming favourites because they are on a three-match winning streak in the league where they have scored 11 and conceded four goals.
For Chiefs, things have not gone smoothly as they have blown hot and cold since the start of the season and they go into this sold-out match on the back of a heavy 4-1 league loss to SuperSport United last week.
Teams
Sundowns: February, Khoza, Suarez, Mudau, Tiwani, Mokoena, Adams, Ribeiro, Allende, Rayners, Shalulile
Chiefs: Bvuma, Dove, Frosler, Miguel, Dortely, Maart, Cele, Shabalala, Mmodi, Lilepo Morris
READ MORE
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso not expecting Nasreddine Nabi to change his approach
‘He is a clever man’: Sundowns coach Cardoso on Chiefs counterpart Nabi
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kekana and Majoro on big Sundowns-Chiefs clash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos