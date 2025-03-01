Pirates title hopes severely dented as Gallants humble them in Free State

Earlier at the Lucas Maripe Stadium on Saturday, Sundowns completed a double of league victories against Pirates' Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs, with striker Lucas Ribeiro's lone goal earning the Brazilians all the spoils.

Pirates struggled to impose their game against a Gallants side they beat 8-1 in a first-round match played in Orlando. On a couple of occasions goalkeeper Sipho Chaine made some stupendous saves to keep Pirates in the game as Gallants looked to extend their lead.

With a new coach on the bench Abdeslam Ouaddou from Morocco having replaced Dan 'Dance' Malesela, Gallants players looked rejuvenated as they kept Pirates at bay in both halves at a Free State venue that was packed by the majority of Pirates diehards.

Looking on from the stands as he was serving his suspension, Riveiro must have been frustrated to see his side struggling to create the openings that could have helped them keep pace with Sundowns who've looked unstoppable scoring 16 goals while they won four of their five second round matches.

For Gallants, their fifth win which takes them above Royal AM (8 points), Magesi FC (17) and Richards Bay (17), will bring much needed hope of surviving if they can collect more maximum points in some of their 11 remaining matches.

For Pirates the pressure to win will pile up as they visit Chippa United in Gqeberha on Wednesday ahead of another trip to Polokwane for the last 8 Nedbank Cup match against SuperSport United on Saturday.