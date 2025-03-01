There is excitement from fans and Cardoso said these high-profile matches sometimes don’t live up to expectations.
“These games have different context because they bring different dynamics and they highlight the best of the teams and the players. That’s why there is always excitement but most of the time they are not always the best ones. Sometimes they are not technically played matches.
“In Portugal, when you see matches involving Benfica, Sporting CP and Porto, they can be closely contested, aggressive, but not so well played. If you look at our match against Pirates, it was not beautiful but it was competitive.
“It had a lot of tactical things happening. If you take out the goals that happened on both sides and look at the statistical side of things, it was not the most beautiful game.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso not expecting Nasreddine Nabi to change his approach
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is not expecting Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Nasreddine Nabi to change his approach for their Betway Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns are overwhelming favourites because they are on a three-match winning streak in the league where they have scored 11 and conceded four goals.
For Chiefs, things have not gone smoothly as they have blown hot and cold since the start of the season and they go into this sold-out match on the back of a heavy 4-1 league loss to SuperSport United last week.
“He will not change anything on his general approach on the game, what he can do is to strategically adapt certain principles like we can,” said Cardoso who has guided the Brazilians to a 15-point lead at the top of the log.
“He is not a kid that is coaching football for the first time. I have a big respect for him because he knows what he is doing and he wants to improve his team for the future.”
PSL confirms dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
There is excitement from fans and Cardoso said these high-profile matches sometimes don’t live up to expectations.
“These games have different context because they bring different dynamics and they highlight the best of the teams and the players. That’s why there is always excitement but most of the time they are not always the best ones. Sometimes they are not technically played matches.
“In Portugal, when you see matches involving Benfica, Sporting CP and Porto, they can be closely contested, aggressive, but not so well played. If you look at our match against Pirates, it was not beautiful but it was competitive.
“It had a lot of tactical things happening. If you take out the goals that happened on both sides and look at the statistical side of things, it was not the most beautiful game.
Letsholonyane believes being underdogs can work in Chiefs' favour
“It was competitive and interesting, but football has other dimensions than the statistical side of it and that’s what I expect from this match.”
Cardoso added he has been involved in many such matches.
“I understand the rivalry, I am used to these types of matches and I am excited for another one. Playing derbies or big classical matches is wonderful because they bring a lot of excitement.
“They bring extra concentration from players and also delivery. It is like playing a Champions League match where it is always a battle. But there is no extra pressure, at the end of the day it is three points at stake we will be fighting for.”
READ MORE
Ronwen Williams still in doubt for Sundowns’ big clash with Chiefs
Molefi Ntseki takes charge of Bafana for Chan qualifier against Egypt
SMSA initiates fake ticket measures after 100,000 packed Soweto derby
Kaizer Chiefs have to use big team status against Sundowns: Frosler
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos