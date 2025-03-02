Soccer

Sekhukhune get past Milford to set up Nedbank quarter against Sundowns

United will provide stiff opposition for the Brazilians in Saturday’s clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium

02 March 2025 - 18:14
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Sekhukhune United captain Linda Mntambo celebrates scoring in their Nedbank Cup last 16 win against Milford FC at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Sekhukhune United negotiated past second tier outfit Milford FC with a 2-1 Nedbank Cup last 16 victory at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban on Sunday, in a match that had been delayed by weeks.

Sekhukhune, enjoying a strong season in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership, where they are in third place, will provide stiff opposition for Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

The cup clash between Milford and Sekhukhune had been delayed as the KwaZulu-Natal club's last-32 match against Royal AM, scheduled for January 27, fell stagnant because Royal had not kicked a ball since late December.

This was because of AM being put under curatorship by the South African Revenue Service because of owner Shauwn Mkhize's reported outstanding tax debt of R40m.

Veteran midfielder Linda Mntambo's brace (20th and 34th minutes) secured Sekhukhune the win against the Motsepe Foundation Championship's sixth-placed team on Sunday, with Menzi Chili replying for Milford in the 43rd.

