Sekhukhune get past Milford to set up Nedbank quarter against Sundowns

Sekhukhune United negotiated past second tier outfit Milford FC with a 2-1 Nedbank Cup last 16 victory at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban on Sunday, in a match that had been delayed by weeks.

Sekhukhune, enjoying a strong season in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership, where they are in third place, will provide stiff opposition for Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

The cup clash between Milford and Sekhukhune had been delayed as the KwaZulu-Natal club's last-32 match against Royal AM, scheduled for January 27, fell stagnant because Royal had not kicked a ball since late December.

This was because of AM being put under curatorship by the South African Revenue Service because of owner Shauwn Mkhize's reported outstanding tax debt of R40m.

Veteran midfielder Linda Mntambo's brace (20th and 34th minutes) secured Sekhukhune the win against the Motsepe Foundation Championship's sixth-placed team on Sunday, with Menzi Chili replying for Milford in the 43rd.