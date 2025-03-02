Webber strike salvages draw for Ntseki’s Bafana C against Egypt in Bloem

Midfielder Jamie Webber's super strike earned Bafana Bafana a 1-1 first leg draw against Egypt in the first leg of their African Nations Championship first round clash at Free State Stadium, a result that might not be conducive to progressing further.

Former Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki was roped in late to take charge of the Bafana developmental combination.

Two stunning long-range strikes secured a goal for each side, Mohamed Hassan’s 66th-minute beauty matched by a goal of equal class in the 79th by Webber, the 27-year-old midfielder bound from Sekhukhune United for US second-tier outfit FC Tulsa soon after this match.

A draw may have been salvaged in Bloemfontein, but the South Africans will have their work cut out winning the tie when they play the second leg in Ismailia on Sunday.