Kenya will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Tanzania and Uganda but did not qualify for the 2025 finals in Morocco.
McCarthy, unveiled at a press conference in Nairobi, was last on the staff at Manchester United for two seasons under manager Erik ten Hag, working as a coach for the strikers.
His previous coaching experience has been at South African clubs Cape Town City and AmaZulu.
The 47-year-old McCarthy, who won 80 caps for South Africa and scored at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, played in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United. He lifted the Champions League with Porto in 2004.
Reuters
Benni McCarthy appointed coach of Kenya
Bafana Bafana legend, unveiled at a press conference in Nairobi, was last on the staff at Manchester United
Image: Kelly Ayoudi/BackpagePix
Kenya named former Bafana Bafana international Benni McCarthy as coach on Monday, some three weeks before they resume their World Cup qualification campaign.
He will make his debut later this month with an away match against Gambia followed by a home clash with Gabon.
Kenya trail leaders Ivory Coast by five points in 2026 World Cup qualifying group F but have six matches to play. The group winners qualify for the finals with the four best runners-up having the chance to progress via a second round.
Kenya will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Tanzania and Uganda but did not qualify for the 2025 finals in Morocco.
McCarthy, unveiled at a press conference in Nairobi, was last on the staff at Manchester United for two seasons under manager Erik ten Hag, working as a coach for the strikers.
His previous coaching experience has been at South African clubs Cape Town City and AmaZulu.
The 47-year-old McCarthy, who won 80 caps for South Africa and scored at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, played in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United. He lifted the Champions League with Porto in 2004.
Reuters
READ MORE
How Cape Flats 'gangster league' prepared Benni McCarthy for Europe
Ex-Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi back at old club Arrows
‘I probably underachieved’: Benni feels he could have done better in playing career
You want a Ferrari but you give me a Fiat Uno: Benni on turning down AmaZulu
Blast from the past: McCarthy double sends Bafana into Afcon final
Blast from the past: Benni boots Bafana to win over Angola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos