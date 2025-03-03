Soccer

Benni McCarthy appointed coach of Kenya

Bafana Bafana legend, unveiled at a press conference in Nairobi, was last on the staff at Manchester United

03 March 2025 - 20:10 By Mark Gleeson
Benni McCarthy is unveiled as coach of Kenya at an announcement in Nairobi on Monday.
Image: Kelly Ayoudi/BackpagePix

Kenya named former Bafana Bafana international Benni McCarthy as coach on Monday, some three weeks before they resume their World Cup qualification campaign.

He will make his debut later this month with an away match against Gambia followed by a home clash with Gabon.

Kenya trail leaders Ivory Coast by five points in 2026 World Cup qualifying group F but have six matches to play. The group winners qualify for the finals with the four best runners-up having the chance to progress via a second round.

Kenya will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Tanzania and Uganda but did not qualify for the 2025 finals in Morocco.

McCarthy, unveiled at a press conference in Nairobi, was last on the staff at Manchester United for two seasons under manager Erik ten Hag, working as a coach for the strikers.

His previous coaching experience has been at South African clubs Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

The 47-year-old McCarthy, who won 80 caps for South Africa and scored at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, played in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United. He lifted the Champions League with Porto in 2004. 

