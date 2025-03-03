‘I’m not naive,’ says Amorim as Rooney criticises Man United coach’s title ambitions

Manager Ruben Amorim said winning the Premier League remains the goal for a struggling Manchester United, despite former United forward Wayne Rooney saying the coach was “naive” to say that.

United, who last won the league in 2013 under Alex Ferguson, are 14th on the table and crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday after losing to Fulham in penalties.

Amorim, who joined United in November, said United remained committed to their goal of winning the league despite poor results.

“I know we're losing games but the goal is to win the Premier League again. I don't know how long it will take. We have a goal and we continue forward no matter what,” Amorim told the BBC after Sunday's defeat.

Rooney, who won the league five times with United during his playing career, said United were a long way away from challenging for the title.

“I think it's a little naive to say they're looking to win the Premier League because from where they are now. They're a long way off that,” he said on the BBC's 'Match of the Day.'

“He says winning the Premier League, how can they compete? To get further up the table, I think that's the next step for them.”

When a reporter asked Amorim about Rooney's comments, the manager insisted winning the league remains the club's goal, even if it does not happen in the near future.

“That is the goal. To be naive is to think we are going to do it this season or be the best contender next season. I know in this moment, everybody knows everything. I was a pundit... I know it's really easy.” Amorim said at the post-match press conference.

“Maybe it is not with me but our goal, as a club, is to win the Premier League like we did in the past with all the great glories and legends of this club.”

“We are in a difficult moment, and I'm not naive. That's why I'm here, at 40 years old, coaching Manchester United.”

United visit Real Sociedad for the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

Fulham knocked holders United out in a penalty shoot-out in a dramatic fifth-round tie to secure their spot in the quarterfinals after the match ended 1-1 with goals from Fulham's Calvin Bassey and United's Bruno Fernandes.

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved Victor Lindelof's penalty, leaving United's Joshua Zirkzee needing to bury his to keep their hopes alive. Yet he fired his effort straight at Leno sparking wild Fulham celebrations.

Fulham caught United's defence flat-footed from Andreas Pereira's corner to strike first blood seconds before halftime, with Rodrigo Muniz nodding on for Bassey to head home.

Fernandes levelled in the 71st minute when Diogo Dalot cut it back from the left-hand side and United's skipper unleashed a left-footed shot from just inside the 18-yard box that sailed past two Fulham defenders and goalkeeper Leno on its way into the far corner to send the game into extra time.

Reuters