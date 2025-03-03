Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso insists he is not focusing on their 18-point lead over second-place Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.
Masandawana took a giant step in their bid to secure their eighth successive league title when they edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of a superb first-half strike from Lucas Ribeiro Costa.
With Pirates suffering a 2-0 defeat to Marumo Gallants, also on Saturday, it left Sundowns with an 18-point lead, though they have played four games more.
But Cardoso, who guided the club to a fifth successive victory on Saturday since their 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy, said he is not looking at what is happening behind Downs on the log. Instead he is focusing on their next match: against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, outside Durban, on Wednesday.
“Regarding the points difference, we don't look back; we look forward and by doing that we are looking forward to our next game against Golden Arrows. It will be a tough match again,” Cardoso said.
My focus is on Arrows, not 18-point gap, says Sundowns coach Cardoso
Brazilians boss again bemoans schedule, says Downs ‘have a big commitment in managing the players’
Image: Antonio Muchave
“That's the respect we should have for everybody because PSL matches are tricky. We are a team to beat and there is extra energy when we play against any team.”
The Portuguese coach again bemoaned the number of matches his side are playing and said they have tried to manage the situation by not overloading players.
“I have a big commitment in managing the players in the best way. As much as we believe in all of them, they are not all equal and we have those who go to the national teams and also have to perform because they want to be there.
“We need to have good communication and give them as much rest as possible. There is a big group in the team, working hard to manage the players, trying to work on them to avoid injuries.
“[We are] trying to work on them to recover from match to match and trying to deal with strategies as much as possible, to have the players physically available because the fatigue and overload of matches is dramatic.
“We have to provide them with mental freshness.”
SowetanLIVE
