Broos names Tau in Bafana preliminary squad for World Cup games
The Qatar-based star last played for the national team against Nigeria in June last year
Percy Tau has been named in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos's 37-player preliminary squad for this month's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin despite the star forward's absence from the national team for several months.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tau, who moved from Egyptian giants Al Ahly to Qatar SC in January, last played for the national team in their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Nigeria in Uyo in June last year, where he came off the bench in the 79th minute.
He was on the bench but did not play in a 3-1 win against Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein days later.
Broos explained at the time - and on other occasions as he excluded Tau from most of his squads last year, after the forward was part of Bafana's bronze finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January and February 2024 - he felt he had to protect the player amid criticism from fans in South Africa.
The coach also expressed concern about Tau being in and out of the line-up at Ahly under Swiss coach Marcell Koller, and said many times he thought the player should move to a club where he could be more of a regular.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names the preliminary squad to face Lesotho and Benin in two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be played this month.#BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/FgbV3QozD9— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 4, 2025
Since his move to the Qatar Stars League just over six weeks ago, Tau has played four times for his new club.
It is unclear whether the player will arrive for the matches against tricky World Cup qualifying group C opponents Lesotho and Benin, or what communication and arrangements might have been made with Tau for the games by Broos.
The matches are potentially crucial for Bafana. Wins at home at Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 17 and in the away game against Benin being played at the same venue in Polokwane on March 24 would continue one of South Africa's most promising World Cup qualifying campaigns. Benin are paying in South Africa due to the lack of an approved home venue.
Broos's team are in second place on goal difference to Rwanda, one of three teams on seven points with third-placed Benin.
Minnows Lesotho have surprised to be in fourth place on five points, their results including a 1-1 shock away draw against Nigeria at the start of the group stage that is part of the bottom falling out of group heavyweights the Super Eagles' World Cup campaign. Nigeria are wallowing in fifth place in the six-team group on three points, a point ahead of last-placed Zimbabwe.
Another notable inclusions in Broos's combination is of Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has not managed to progress past one of the coach's preliminary squads despite a decent 13 goals in 31 league and cup matches for his club this season.
Always on the lookout for new talent Broos has named some interesting players including defenders Khulumani Ndamane and Samukelo Kabini of TS Galaxy; midfielders Siphesihle Mkhize (Sekhukhune United) and Ndamulelo Maphangule (Polokwane City) and Stellenbosch FC strikers Ashley Cupido and Devin Titus.
Bafana Bafana preliminary squad
Goalkeepers:
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Ricardo Goss (Supersport United)
Sage Stephens (Stellenbosch FC)
Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
Defenders:
Nyiko Mobbie (Supersport United)
Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy)
Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC)
Rushwin Dortley (Kaizer Chiefs)
Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)
Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Deano Van Rooyen (Orlando Pirates)
Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania)
Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Samukelo Kabini (TS Galaxy)
Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC)
Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Midfielders:
Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United)
Ndamulelo Maphangule (Polokwane City)
Luke Le Roux (IFK Värnamo, Sweden)
Siphesihle Mkhize (Sekhukhune United)
Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates)
Forwards:
Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates)
Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC)
Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City)
Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates)
Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Ashley Cupido (Stellenbosch FC)
Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Elias Mokwana (Esperance De Tunis, Tunisia)
Lyle Foster (Burnley, England)
Percy Tau (Qatar SC, Qatar)
Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus)