Broos names Tau in Bafana preliminary squad for World Cup games

Percy Tau has been named in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos's 37-player preliminary squad for this month's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin despite the star forward's absence from the national team for several months.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tau, who moved from Egyptian giants Al Ahly to Qatar SC in January, last played for the national team in their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Nigeria in Uyo in June last year, where he came off the bench in the 79th minute.

He was on the bench but did not play in a 3-1 win against Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein days later.

Broos explained at the time - and on other occasions as he excluded Tau from most of his squads last year, after the forward was part of Bafana's bronze finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January and February 2024 - he felt he had to protect the player amid criticism from fans in South Africa.

The coach also expressed concern about Tau being in and out of the line-up at Ahly under Swiss coach Marcell Koller, and said many times he thought the player should move to a club where he could be more of a regular.