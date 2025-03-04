Ex-Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela says players must find work outside football after playing

Former Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela has advised current players there are many other fields to pursue outside football when they retire.

Ndlela, who works as a prison warder at Paxton Prison in Emalahleni and has been doing the job for more than a decade since he retired, adds clubs cannot employ all former footballers, and there is also not enough TV analysis work to go around.

Some former footballers venture into coaching or other fields within the game but there are well-documented stories of most who fall on hard times when they stop playing due to a variety of reasons.

Ndlela, who goes by his father's surname Motaung, added it was not difficult for him to make the transition of being a famous professional footballer to working full-time basis as a prison warder.