Mikel Arteta says Arsenal energised by last-16 clash with PSV

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Tuesday's Champions League last 16 first leg away at PSV Eindhoven will create a “different energy” for his team after their recent Premier League slump.

The London club arrived in the Netherlands with their Premier League title hopes hanging by a thread after falling 13 points behind leaders runaway Liverpool.

“It's a game that obviously brings a different energy, keeps everyone on their toes,” Arteta said on the eve of the clash in the Philips Stadion.

“What is ahead is a team that has eliminated Juventus. We played them a lot in recent years, so we know the challenge.”

Arsenal played PSV twice in the group stages last season, winning 4-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away.