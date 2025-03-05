Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi makes timely return to face former club Sundowns

Mngqithi's Arrows meet a Sundowns whose fine form comes amid a punishing schedule. Wednesday's clash will be Sundowns’ 10th match in all competitions since the beginning of February.
Cardoso said they don’t have a choice but to keep going.
“Recovering from one match to the other when you win is completely different because there is an emotional release that comes from having won and got what you wanted,” the Downs' coach said.
“At the beginning of the cycle of matches, we were discussing with the players the strategies they must work on and respect. I told them to try to win as many games as possible because that creates a different ambience.
“The next focus is the match on Wednesday against Golden Arrows and it is a tricky opponent because of the way the team is playing. We must have a lot of respect for everybody and have a lot of energy when we play because we are the team to beat.”
The other match of interest on Wednesday night is at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, where Chippa United host Pirates, who are looking to close the gap.
When Mamelodi Sundowns take on Lamontville Golden Arrows in their Betway Premiership encounter at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, outside Durban, on Wednesday night, they will be up against a tactician who was once theirs.
Whether it was by design or is a coincidence, Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has timed his return to professional football to perfection to face his former club Sundowns.
Mngqithi left Sundowns in December after 11 trophy laden-years in the technical staff at Chloorkop to be replaced by Miguel Cardoso. This will be the first time he comes up against the Brazilians.
Mngqithi, who will work with Musa Bilankulu and Kagisho Dikgacoi as his assistants, returns to Arrows — the club where he made his name with two stints in 2007 to 2010 and 2012 to 2013 — with the club stuttering in 11th place with 20 points from 16 matches.
Sundowns and Cardoso are riding the crest of a wave after winning their last four league matches to open an 18-point lead at the top of the standings, though second-placed Orlando Pirates have four games in hand.
The other match of interest on Wednesday night is at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, where Chippa United host Pirates, who are looking to close the gap.
