Soccer

Former soccer star Steve 'Chippa' Lekoelea finds happiness in selling cars after retirement

05 March 2025 - 11:56
Former Orlando Pirates star Steve 'Chippa' Lekoelea embarks on new career in sales
Image: supplied

After hanging up his soccer boots in 2011, former Orlando Pirates legend Steve “Chippa” Lekoelea has embarked on a new journey as a sales executive for car dealer Roar.

In an interview with TimesLIVE, Lekoelea shared his experiences of life after professional soccer.

Lekoelea, who started working at Roar about a month ago, expressed his enthusiasm for the new challenge.

“I'm happy and I have peace,” he said. “Life has been good to me; I don’t have stress. What's important to me is the gift of life. As long as I'm alive and God wakes me up every morning, I'm just grateful for that.”

Despite acknowledging that the industry may be unfamiliar, he expressed his eagerness to learn and grow.

“I'm enjoying my new job but I have to learn a few things as I used to play soccer and now I'm selling cars. It's different because when you sell cars you work with people. I had to learn a lot of things because it's my first time working in sales.

“It's a learning process. I'm getting better every day, I now know the tactics they use to get customers.”

He said he never thought he would work in sales but embraces any opportunity life throws at him.

“Everything I do in life finds me along the way. Like football ... I didn't plan to play professionally, it just happened. I found this job on the way and I'm doing it for love.”

During his retirement Lekoelea has been involved in nurturing young soccer talent through his football academy.

“We start them at a young age so they can become good soccer players when they grow up.”

Lekoelea's soccer career spanned almost two decades, with his professional debut at 15 for Moroka Swallows in 1994. He made history by becoming the league's youngest scorer at 16, scoring a goal against Umtata Bush Bucks in 1995.

Though he no longer plays soccer professionally, the 46-year-old still enjoys the beautiful game, playing for pleasure and inspiring young people.

“I still play soccer, I can't leave soccer, it's my life. Maybe after the age of 60 I can retire entirely, but for now I'm still playing and still enjoying it. When I play, the children watch me, draw inspiration from me and learn from me.”

He emphasised the importance of having an educational background, as a soccer career can be short.

“I tell them to focus on whatever they are doing and to balance soccer and school because being a soccer player is a short career. However, if you have education on your side it's easier to continue with life. If you get an injury in football your career might be finished, but if you have education to fall back on you can balance your life after soccer.”

Despite facing criticism about his new career path, Lekoelea remains positive: “I focus on the positive. People will always talk, whether you do good or bad, especially when you're a public figure like me, people will say anything they want to say.”

