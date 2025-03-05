Pirates close the gap on Sundowns with win over Chippa

Orlando Pirates bounced back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered against Marumo Gallants at the weekend to beat Chippa United 1-0 in a Betway Premiership match played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.

The win, courtesy of man-of-the-match Nkosinathi Sibisi's glancing header off Relebohile Mofokeng's corner kick on the stroke of half-time, brings back hope that Pirates can continue to challenge log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

With these three points in the bag, Pirates are still 16 points behind Sundowns who were held to a 1-1 draw by Golden Arrows in one of the other matches on Wednesday.

Pirates will still fancy their chances as they still have four games in hand over the Brazilians.

Pirates didn't start well in this match as it was Chippa who were buzzing and should have taken the lead in the fourth minute when Giovanni Philander had his free kick near the area narrowly missing the posts.