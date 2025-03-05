Rampant Arsenal’s rout of PSV a confidence boost, says Arteta

Arsenal will derive a great deal of confidence from their 7-1 mauling of PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie and the Premier League club are determined to keep the momentum rolling, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal registered their biggest away win in European club competition on Tuesday, putting themselves in a virtually unassailable position to advance to the quarterfinals where they will meet either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid.

The North London side, who had failed to score in their last two league matches, had arrived in Eindhoven with their Premier League title hopes hanging by a thread after falling 13 points behind leaders Liverpool.

“It obviously gives us a lot of joy, confidence and belief, and then in football, it's not what we did three days ago, or today, it's about what we're going to do tomorrow, or at Old Trafford, how we behave and able to win again,” Arteta said.

“Enjoy tonight because it was a very impressive performance, an unbelievable score, so we deserve that, and now take that, and keep improving as a team.