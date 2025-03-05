Sundowns held by Arrows, still enjoys lead at the top of the log

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership encounter at Hammersdale Stadium on Wednesday night.

With this share of the spoils which saw Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi face his former team, the Brazilians stays top of the log with a healthy 16-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates.

Though Sundowns have a significant advantage at the top of the standings, Pirates, who beat Chippa 1-0 in at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha in one of Wednesday's matches, have four games in hand.

Arrows opened the scoring through Keenan Phillips after 31 minutes but Lucas Ribeiro equalised with his 13th goal of the season shortly before the break on the day he was named the player of the month.