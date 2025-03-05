Soccer

Sundowns held by Arrows, still enjoys lead at the top of the log

05 March 2025 - 22:02
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is challenged by Nduduzo Sibiya of Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is challenged by Nduduzo Sibiya of Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership encounter at Hammersdale Stadium on Wednesday night.

With this share of the spoils which saw Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi face his former team, the Brazilians stays top of the log with a healthy 16-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates. 

Though Sundowns have a significant advantage at the top of the standings, Pirates, who beat Chippa 1-0 in at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha in one of Wednesday's matches, have four games in hand. 

Arrows opened the scoring through Keenan Phillips after 31 minutes but Lucas Ribeiro equalised with his 13th goal of the season shortly before the break on the day he was named the player of the month. 

Pirates close the gap on Sundowns with win over Chippa

Orlando Pirates bounced back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered against Marumo Gallants at the weekend to beat Chippa United 1-0 in a Betway ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso welcomed back goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who was returning from suspension, between the poles in the continued absence of Ronwen Williams. 

Onyango replaced Jody February who played for the last two matches and there were players like Bathusi Aubaas, Mosa Lebusa, Tashreeq Matthews who got rare starts. 

For Mngqithi, who was in his first match since he returned to the club this week, he went with he tried and tested of campaigners like Isma Watenga, Phillips, Velemseni Ndwandwe, Nduduzo Sibiya and Ryan Moon. 

Sundowns turn their attention to Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Sekhukhune United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday while Arrows’ next game will be in the league against Polokwane City next week. 

Du Preez relieves some pressure on Chiefs with winner against Magesi

Another unimpressive display from Nabi’s men against second-last-placed team in the league
Sport
1 day ago

Broos names Tau in preliminary Bafana squad for World Cup games

The Qatar-based star last played for the national team against Nigeria in June last year
Sport
1 day ago

Webber strike salvages draw for Ntseki’s Bafana C against Egypt in Bloem

Rusty Premiership fringe players battle for rhythm and will be hard-pressed to progress in second leg in Ismailia
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ex-Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela says players must find work outside ... Soccer
  2. Former soccer star Steve 'Chippa' Lekoelea finds happiness in selling cars ... Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy appointed coach of Kenya Soccer
  4. Broos names Tau in preliminary Bafana squad for World Cup games Soccer
  5. Benni wants to ‘achieve what no other coach has’ with ‘sleeping giant’ Kenya Soccer

Latest Videos

The rainbow beauty of Hashim Amla - Niren Tolsi
LIVE: SpaceX to launch Starship test flight