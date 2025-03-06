Alisson ‘showed he is the best in the world’, says Slot after Liverpool win in Paris

Had it not been for his keeper, Harvey Elliott's late goal might have been irrelevant but Alisson produced a career best display to help Liverpool survive Paris St Germain's onslaught in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

The substitute's 87th-minute strike was the only goal, putting Arne Slot's team in the driving seat for a place in the quarterfinals against either Aston Villa or Club Brugge.

“Without him, I don't know where we'd be,” said Elliott of man-of-the-match Alisson who made a string of point-blank saves during PSG's 28 attempts on goal vs Liverpool's two.

Mightily-relieved Liverpool coach Arne Slot said PSG were the best team in the tournament and even a draw for his side would have felt lucky after PSG dominated with 65% possession and carved through their opponents time-after-time.

"[Alisson] showed he is the best in the world today. To go away with a win here was probably a bit more than we deserved,” he said.