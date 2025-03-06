Cardoso praised his players for coming back from a goal down to earn an away draw against Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban.
“My players didn’t play in the first half but they improved after the break, it [would have been] more than fair [if we had taken] the three points. We scored more than enough goals to win the match [had Shalulile's strike been allowed] and it was clear for everybody to see.
“There was one team that was not on the level of the game. I saw things I don’t want to speak about. My players made a good game and they battled for the result in the second half but we could not get it.”
Arrows opened the scoring through Keenan Phillips in the 31st minute but Lucas Ribeiro equalised with a cheeky penalty for his 13th goal of the season shortly before the break (44th) on the day he was named Premiership player of the month.
Sundowns meet Sekhukhune United in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night (8pm).
Sundowns coach Cardoso hopes Lucas Suárez’s loan move is made permanent
Boss praises Brazilians for coming back from goal down to earn away draw against Arrows
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is hoping to keep Argentinian defender Lucas Suárez at the club for next season.
Suárez, the 29-year-old who joined the Brazilians on loan from Argentinian Primera División club CA Talleres in January, has made a good impression in the heart of the defence. The former U-20 international looked composed in the seven Betway Premiership matches he has featured in.
Cardoso — speaking after Sundowns dropped points in their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against Golden Arrows on Wednesday night, where Peter Shalulile was denied a legitimate goal early in the second half — said he hopes Suárez's loan deal can be made permanent.
Competition for starting places is fierce at the club as they have quality centrebacks including Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido, Mosa Lebusa, Malibongwe Khoza and Mothobi Mvala, who is recovering from injury.
“It is a question for the administration, [sporting director] Flemming Berg and the chair [Tlhopie Motsepe],” Cardoso said.
“He is a player who has shown his value and we trust him like we do with others. We like to keep good players at the club — let’s hope it’s business that is possible at the end of the season.
“But for now I don’t know [what is going to happen].”
Cardoso praised his players for coming back from a goal down to earn an away draw against Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban.
“My players didn’t play in the first half but they improved after the break, it [would have been] more than fair [if we had taken] the three points. We scored more than enough goals to win the match [had Shalulile's strike been allowed] and it was clear for everybody to see.
“There was one team that was not on the level of the game. I saw things I don’t want to speak about. My players made a good game and they battled for the result in the second half but we could not get it.”
Arrows opened the scoring through Keenan Phillips in the 31st minute but Lucas Ribeiro equalised with a cheeky penalty for his 13th goal of the season shortly before the break (44th) on the day he was named Premiership player of the month.
Sundowns meet Sekhukhune United in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night (8pm).
READ MORE:
It’s official: MaMkhize’s troubled Royal AM club is up for sale
Pirates close gap on Sundowns with win over Chippa
Former soccer star Steve 'Chippa' Lekoelea finds happiness in selling cars after retirement
Don’t write off Themba Zwane, warns Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana
Big weekend in title race: Sundowns surfing a wave, Pirates paddling upstream
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos