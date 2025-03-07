PSL postpones Nedbank Cup quarterfinal between Sundowns and Sekhukhune

The Premier Soccer League has been forced to postpone the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United due to a double-booking by Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The PSL confirmed dates, venues and kickoff times for this stage of the tournament last week Friday with Sundowns hosting Sekhukhune at 8pm.

But to the shock of the PSL, it emerged on Friday the stadium will host a FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria at the same venue with the match kicking off at 3pm.

In the statement, the PSL said no planning was done on the basis of another event taking place on Saturday at the venue and because of that they were left with no choice but to postpone the match.

“As supporters, fans and all stakeholders of professional football are aware, Lucas Moripe Stadium was selected as the venue for tomorrow evening’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United.