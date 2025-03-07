Cardoso said everyone must improve for the betterment of the game.
“As much as the level of the coaches and players must improve, it is the same with referees. It is not only in South Africa but everywhere in the world.
“It will be important that VAR works in South Africa because it will help the referees. They are human beings and it is normal they will make mistakes during the match — but when it’s too many mistakes in one match, it is not comfortable.
“It is up to you to look at our match against Arrows to see what happened. If it was normal, we should have won that match — and that can be important in a championship fight or on the morale of the team.
“In the end, a referee is a human being and maybe he was just having a bad day because that can happen. Referee are allowed to have a bad day, that’s why I say VAR is important — because it will [help] referees.
“It will be money well spent on VAR.”
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso calls for better officiating and VAR
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Miguel Cardoso has joined calls for the introduction of VAR after a poor officiating decision possibly denied Mamelodi Sundowns three points during their Betway Premiership match against Golden Arrows.
The Brazilians earned a 1-1 draw with Arrows to move 16 points clear at the top of the log on Wednesday where Peter Shalulile was denied a legitimate goal early in the second half.
Cardoso said everyone involved in the game, including referees, must get better to improve the standard of the game as he called for the introduction of VAR.
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie has promised to announce the date of VAR implementation during his budget speech next week.
“I have said this before and I repeat it that football is a product you must sell to make money for the clubs,” he said.
“If you sell the TV rights, clubs will receive more money.
“There are different ways to share the TV rights money but one thing is clear: the money we make from football should stay with the clubs. This is because they are the ones who invest in players, coaches and facilities to make the game better.”
Regarding what happened against Arrows, Cardoso urged media to continue highlighting incidents [good or bad] that happen in the league.
“I don’t like to personalise whatever is happening with referees and I will never do it because in the end the coach has more to win than to lose when you personalise the question.
“Regarding our match against Golden Arrows, you [media] are the ones who must speak out and defend football. It’s up to you to highlight the best and the worst.”
