The win was fitting for Chiefs, who enjoyed the majority of supporters in the Eastern Cape venue that Stellies from the winelands of Cape Town were forced to use due to the unavailability of all the Western Cape stadiums they usually use.
Chiefs took advantage of the support and started calmly, with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Thabo Cele dictating terms, giving them a lot of stability and shape in the middle of the park, where they linked up well with attackers Ashley du Preez, Sirino, Godly Lilepo and Pule Mmodi.
Du Preez was unlucky not to extend Chiefs' lead one minute before the break after creating some wonderful space to shoot following a good pass from the middle of the park.
The only time Stellies threatened Chiefs was in the last minute of the first half, with Ashley Cupido unlucky to see his shot turned away by Chiefs keeper Bruce Bvuma, who was otherwise a spectator for the entire half.
Stellies deserved their equaliser four minutes from time as they dominated the second half in chances created. Chiefs failed to deal with Sanele Barns' corner and his fellow substitute Andre de Jong outjumped everyone to cancel Inacio's goal.
Stellies' relief was short-lived, however, as Sage Stephens, the home side's keeper, failed to deal with Chiefs' corner kick which allowed Mmodi to tap in during the sixth minute of referee's optional time. Before confirming the goal Gasa had to consult his assistants to make sure there was no infringement on Stephens before Mmodi poked the ball home.
Mfundo Vilakazi completed the scoring for Chiefs after Stellies failed to force an equaliser via a corner kick that Stephens had also pushed forward to add numbers.
Stephens was caught out of position when Chiefs cleared with a long ball which was finished by Vilakazi, to the joy of many Chiefs fans who packed this venue.
Chiefs thump Stellies 3-1 to join Pirates in Nedbank Cup semis
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Could 2025 be the year Kaizer Chiefs break their 10-year-long trophy drought?
This is certainly the question after Amakhosi's emphatic 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Chiefs joined their Soweto rivals and defending champions Orlando Pirates in the semifinal.
The win, a third one against Steve Barker's side this season, came as result of 19th minute penalty which was converted by Chiefs defender Miguel Inacio after Stellies centre-back Ismael Toure had handled Gaston Sirino's cross in the area.
Toure was lucky not to get his marching orders from referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa for hitting Sirino with an open hand in the face six minutes before the interval.
Two late goals by Pule Mmodi and Mfundo Vilakazi gave Chiefs a hard-earned victory.
