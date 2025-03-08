Nunez scores and wins penalty, Salah bags brace in Liverpool's win over Southampton

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah struck within three minutes in the second half in a 3-1 victory over last-placed Southampton on Saturday that gave the Premier League leaders 16 provisional points of breathing room at the top of the table.

Arne Slot's men have 70 points after 29 games, while second-placed Arsenal have 54 but two games in hand. The Gunners play at Manchester United on Sunday. Besieged Southampton are 20th on nine points, 13 points from safety.

Will Smallbone stunned the crowd at a sun-drenched Anfield with a goal for the visitors in first-half injury time, when a mix-up between Reds goalkeeper Alisson and centre-back Virgil van Dijk saw the ball fall invitingly to Smallbone, who scored from an angle.

The television cameras caught Slot, who was serving his second of a two-game suspension, in the stands holding his head in his hands in frustration.

It was short-lived however, as the league leaders thoroughly dominated after the break and Nunez levelled in the 51st minute after Luis Diaz had worked the ball past two Southampton defenders before teeing up the Uruguayan who slotted home from close range.