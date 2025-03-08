Pirates go into this clash on the back of three successive victories in all competitions over Gallants, Chippa in the league and Baroka in the last stage of this competition.
“We are regularly winning games, which helps players to be ready for the next one. It is difficult to go through this schedule if you are not getting the desired results and that is the first element to highlight and use.
“Winning helps a lot mentally and also for the players to follow the processes we put in practice. We [all the clubs] are all doing the same thing nowadays.”
Riveiro added the most important thing is for the technical team to work together.
“Co-operation and participation of the people involved in the coaching staff is important. They are doing a good job to help players be in a decent level of fitness to be able to perform.
“In the end, the most important people are the players and as the technical team we don’t have time for anything [other] than the team. As the technical team, we don’t run on the field but we have to make sure we have enough time to rest because games are also tough for us.”
Pirates coach Riveiro says show must go on as they prepare for SuperSport
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro says the show must go on as their gruelling campaign continues with a third match in eight days: against SuperSport United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
The Buccaneers lost to Marumo Gallants on Saturday in Bloemfontein and followed up with a victory over Chippa United in Gqeberha on Wednesday in the league.
They are on the road to Polokwane this weekend to take on SuperSport United in an anticipated Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash and Riveiro said there is no enough time to train.
“We are exploring a new space, its getting to a point where you don’t have time to train anymore,” he said as they prepared for the trip.
“The time you spend on the field with the players once the competition starts is not enough to make us satisfied as coaches. Players need to recover mentally and physically and results are important.”
Pirates go into this clash on the back of three successive victories in all competitions over Gallants, Chippa in the league and Baroka in the last stage of this competition.
“We are regularly winning games, which helps players to be ready for the next one. It is difficult to go through this schedule if you are not getting the desired results and that is the first element to highlight and use.
“Winning helps a lot mentally and also for the players to follow the processes we put in practice. We [all the clubs] are all doing the same thing nowadays.”
Riveiro added the most important thing is for the technical team to work together.
“Co-operation and participation of the people involved in the coaching staff is important. They are doing a good job to help players be in a decent level of fitness to be able to perform.
“In the end, the most important people are the players and as the technical team we don’t have time for anything [other] than the team. As the technical team, we don’t run on the field but we have to make sure we have enough time to rest because games are also tough for us.”
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso calls for better officiating and VAR
Matches are coming fast and Riveiro said this will make fans understand how difficult it is for players.
“It is a huge sacrifice and people are starting to understand what it means to be a professional football player. It is something we have to talk about because having to compete every two days is not only challenging physically but also mentally.
“To play for Pirates is not an easy thing. There is a level of pressure in every game the player must handle and not having time between games is not an easy thing. We are trying as a coaching staff to make sure the show continues.”
In other Nedbank Cup match this weekend, Stellenbosch host Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.
On Sunday, Durban City host Gallants at Chatsworth Stadium and the PSL have confirmed the draw for the semifinal will be on Sunday after this match in Durban.
READ MORE:
Credit Pirates, not me, for promoting youngsters — Riveiro
Former soccer star Steve 'Chippa' Lekoelea finds happiness in selling cars after retirement
Chiefs coach Nabi targeting Caf football next season via Nedbank Cup
Blockbuster Nedbank Cup clash between Stellies and Chiefs to rock the Bay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos