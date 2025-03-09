Soccer

Arsenal not scared to go to Old Trafford to win, Odegaard says on Man U clash

09 March 2025 - 13:19 By Chiranjit Ojha
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring Arsenal's fourth goal with in their Champions League round of 16 first leg win at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Tuesday.
Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring Arsenal's fourth goal with in their Champions League round of 16 first leg win at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Tuesday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Manchester United can be difficult to face at Old Trafford despite their struggles this season, but Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard said his team will go there on Sunday looking for a win.

United, traditionally an intimidating opponent to visit, have won only two of their last seven home games in the league, against relegation-threatened Southampton and Ipswich Town.

But Ruben Amorim's men, who sit 15th in the table, have also shown some sparks of fighting spirit, including against Arsenal in a penalty shoot-out victory at the London club in the FA Cup in January.

“When they click as a team it's challenging to play them,” Odegaard told reporters on Saturday.

“They're not where they want to be in the table and it's a big club and it's been struggling a little bit.”

Second-placed Arsenal, who beat United 2-0 at home in December, are winless in their last two league matches as they sit 16 points below leaders Liverpool, who have played two games more.

“We know the quality they have when they're on it, a lot of good individual players that we have to be ready for,” Odegaard added.

“We are Arsenal and we are not scared to go there to win, so that's it.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

Champions League qualification won’t come from the sky, says Man City’s Guardiola

Champions City could drop out of the top four if Chelsea avoid defeat against Leicester City on Sunday
Sport
6 hours ago

Nunez scores and wins penalty, Salah bags brace in Liverpool's win over Southampton

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah struck within three minutes in the second half in a 3-1 victory over last-placed Southampton on Saturday ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Forest beat Manchester City 1-0 with late Hudson-Odoi goal

Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi struck late to give his side a 1-0 home win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday and boost ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Arsenal’s Arteta looks ahead to Manchester United test with confidence

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Manchester United's character and legacy ahead of Sunday's clash while highlighting the boost his side got from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chelsea’s 2024 squad most expensive ever in Europe, says Uefa report

Chelsea's squad at the end of the 2024 financial year was the most expensive ever assembled in Europe in terms of transfer fees, according to a ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. PSL postpones Nedbank Cup quarterfinal between Sundowns and Sekhukhune Soccer
  2. Gayton McKenzie promises Celtic return after Royal AM put up for sale Soccer
  3. Sex offender Free State athletics president suspended by national body Sport
  4. WATCH | Ex-Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela says players must find work outside ... Soccer
  5. Western Province administration comes to an end Rugby

Latest Videos

Man Charged With Treason for Speaking to Tucker About the Killing of Whites in ...
In conversation with ANC Gauteng PTT Convenor Hope Papo: Reviving the ANC in ...