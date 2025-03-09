Arsenal title hopes hit again with draw at Man United

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice struck in the second half to cancel out Bruno Fernandes's free kick but Mikel Arteta's men could only muster a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday in a big blow to their Premier League title chances.

Second-placed Arsenal have 55 points and trail leaders Liverpool by 15 points but with a game in hand, while Manchester United are 14th on 34 points.

The first half was far from a classic with Arsenal, who were hoping to build on the momentum from their midweek 7-1 Champions League thrashing at PSV Eindhoven, dominating possession but with few chances for either side.