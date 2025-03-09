Soccer

Arsenal title hopes hit again with draw at Man United

09 March 2025 - 21:23 By Lori Ewing
Arsenal's Declan Rice in action with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund in their Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday night.
Image: Reuters/Phil Noble

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice struck in the second half to cancel out Bruno Fernandes's free kick but Mikel Arteta's men could only muster a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday in a big blow to their Premier League title chances.

Second-placed Arsenal have 55 points and trail leaders Liverpool by 15 points but with a game in hand, while Manchester United are 14th on 34 points.

The first half was far from a classic with Arsenal, who were hoping to build on the momentum from their midweek 7-1 Champions League thrashing at PSV Eindhoven, dominating possession but with few chances for either side.

Fernandes finally broke the deadlock seconds before half time and against the run of play with a brilliant free kick that sailed over the wall and past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper David Raya. It was the first time United had led at the break of a Premier League game since December 1.

The second half was far more entertaining with near misses for both sides before Rice levelled in the 74th minute when he latched onto a ball from Jurrien Timber and unleashed a blistering shot from the edge of the box past Andre Onana.

Rice celebrated by raising a finger to shush the United fans in the Stretford end.

United defender Noussair Mazraoui buried his head in his hands after Raya thrust out a leg to block his shot early in the second half.

Martin Odegaard had a terrific chance at the other end when Arsenal teed up a short corner to the Norwegian but his shot was just pushed over the bar by Onana.

If Raya could perhaps be criticised for conceding from Fernandes's free kick, the keeper salvaged a draw for his side with a stunning double save in the game's thrilling final seconds. He partly-saved a Fernandes shot, and then had to scramble to claw the ball away on the line as it was spinning backwards into the net.

The game finished with the teams level on six shots on target apiece.

United had lost their past four Premier League games against Arsenal — their longest losing run against the Gunners in their league history.

Reuters

