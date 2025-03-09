Soccer

Champions League qualification won’t come from the sky, says Man City’s Guardiola

09 March 2025 - 09:05 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during their Premier League defeat against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground in Nottingham on Saturday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during their Premier League defeat against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground in Nottingham on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Manchester City will have to make rapid improvements if they are to qualify for Champions League football after losing 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Surprise package Forest remained third in the table with 51 points after 28 matches, four points above fourth-placed City. But reigning champions City could drop out of the top four if Chelsea, who are fifth, avoid a loss against relegation-threatened Leicester City at Stamford Bridge later on Sunday.

City's campaign has been hindered by a rash of injuries, with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, defenders John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake among those sidelined.

“We have to win games and if we don't win enough games in a row to be secure, it will be a battle. We have 10 games left and we have to win a lot of games to qualify. It's as simple as that,” Guardiola told reporters.

“To find a way, you have to play better. You have to find something. It will not come from the sky. You have to do it. In situations you have to find something.

“The situation is what it is, we have 10 games left starting next Saturday against Brighton, international break after and then we will see what happens.”

Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi struck in the 83rd-minute to give his side all three points at the City Ground and boost their chances of a top-four finish.

“It was a really tight game at the end, one action with the transition we couldn't do it,” Guardiola said.

“It was a little bit slow in our process, we struggled to create chances, but always I give credit to the opponent because they defended really well.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

Forest beat Manchester City 1-0 with late Hudson-Odoi goal

Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi struck late to give his side a 1-0 home win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday and boost ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Nunez scores and wins penalty, Salah bags brace in Liverpool's win over Southampton

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah struck within three minutes in the second half in a 3-1 victory over last-placed Southampton on Saturday ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Arsenal’s Arteta looks ahead to Manchester United test with confidence

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Manchester United's character and legacy ahead of Sunday's clash while highlighting the boost his side got from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chelsea’s 2024 squad most expensive ever in Europe, says Uefa report

Chelsea's squad at the end of the 2024 financial year was the most expensive ever assembled in Europe in terms of transfer fees, according to a ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. PSL postpones Nedbank Cup quarterfinal between Sundowns and Sekhukhune Soccer
  2. Gayton McKenzie promises Celtic return after Royal AM put up for sale Soccer
  3. Sex offender Free State athletics president suspended by national body Sport
  4. WATCH | Ex-Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela says players must find work outside ... Soccer
  5. Western Province administration comes to an end Rugby

Latest Videos

Man Charged With Treason for Speaking to Tucker About the Killing of Whites in ...
In conversation with ANC Gauteng PTT Convenor Hope Papo: Reviving the ANC in ...