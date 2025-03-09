Mmodi's controversial goal came as the game looked destined for extra time, after Andre de Jong had levelled matters in the 86th, rising smartly to head home a Sanele Barns' corner.
Chiefs had broken the deadlock via Inacio Miguel's penalty in the 20th. Gasa awarded Amakhosi the spot-kick after Ismaël Toure handled the ball inside the box.
Second-half substitute Vilakazi put the game to bed with Chiefs' third goal, five minutes after the initially allocated six-minute additional time had expired.
Vilakazi intercepted a loose ball in his half and ran towards the unguarded Stellies goal before walking the ball into an empty net. Goalkeeper Stephens had left his area to help in a last-minute corner in Chiefs' box.
Stellies face Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm). Chiefs host Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
SowetanLIVE
Stellies coach Barker furious about ref’s role in Kaizer Chiefs’ cup win
Coach’s press conference lasts less than two minutes as he says: ‘It just doesn't help us to talk about the match’
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Incensed Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is adamant referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa robbed them in their 1-3 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Gasa overruled one of his assistants, who had flagged for a foul on Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens before Pule Mmodi scored with his knee from a corner in the 95th minute to make it 2-1 to Chiefs.
From the start, Gasa signalled he was giving the goal but his assistant's flag confused the matter, forcing the two match officials to put their heads together before Gasa confirmed it as a goal.
Mfundo Vilakazi added another to make it 3-1 in the 11th minute (101st of the match) of a remarkably long added time period.
“I am not going to talk too much about the game — it doesn't help us, trying to explain [that] we could have done this or they [Chiefs could have] done that better. Ultimately the game is decided once again on a refereeing decision, so it is just really disappointing,'' Barker said in his post-match press conference, which lasted less than two minutes.
“I've fortunately looked at it [the controversial incident] — the linesman is raising his flag for what he saw as a foul on our keeper, which was blatantly a foul. It just doesn't help us to talk about the match, to be honest with you.”
Mmodi's controversial goal came as the game looked destined for extra time, after Andre de Jong had levelled matters in the 86th, rising smartly to head home a Sanele Barns' corner.
Chiefs had broken the deadlock via Inacio Miguel's penalty in the 20th. Gasa awarded Amakhosi the spot-kick after Ismaël Toure handled the ball inside the box.
Second-half substitute Vilakazi put the game to bed with Chiefs' third goal, five minutes after the initially allocated six-minute additional time had expired.
Vilakazi intercepted a loose ball in his half and ran towards the unguarded Stellies goal before walking the ball into an empty net. Goalkeeper Stephens had left his area to help in a last-minute corner in Chiefs' box.
Stellies face Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm). Chiefs host Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Chiefs thump Stellies 3-1 to join Pirates in Nedbank Cup semis
Chaine saves the day as Pirates book Nedbank Cup semifinal spot
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso calls for better officiating and VAR
Gayton McKenzie promises Celtic return after Royal AM put up for sale
Former soccer star Steve 'Chippa' Lekoelea finds happiness in selling cars after retirement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos